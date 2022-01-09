Reports of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box at a West Fairbanks intersection on New Year’s Eve sparked interest in adoption for many families, both locally and nationwide.
The baby was found last month at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue with a note from the juvenile mother, who asked for her son to find “a loving family” as she did not have the means to care for him herself.
“I was born today on December 31, 2021 [at] 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature,” the note read. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me.”
The child, known as Teshawn, continues to be in good health and remains in the care of the Office of Children’s Services, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Multiple agencies across the state, including the Office of Children’s Services, Beacon Hill and Alaska State Troopers, have confirmed they have been contacted numerous times by families and individuals interested in adopting the baby.
“The Alaska State Troopers have received many calls, emails, and messages from across the state from caring Alaskans interested in helping house the child that was found on New Year’s Eve in Fairbanks,” said Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Trooper public information officer.
Los Angeles resident Shada Shariatzadeh said she contacted the Alaska Office of Children’s Services after reading the story in a national news publication last week.
“I was just really moved by that story,” she explained. “We’re not actively searching [for adoption] right now but when this story came up I just thought, maybe this is the baby, I would take care of this baby and we could give it a great life.”
Shariatzadeh said she was told by a representative from the Office of Children’s Services that the child had been placed locally in a pre-adoptive home.
“I’m still really sad about it because in my head, I was like, this feels like maybe this is the right thing,” she added. “I hope that this kid has a great life and it works out, whatever the situation is.”
While adopting the baby found on New Year’s Eve is not an option, there are currently more than 90 children seeking a permanent home in the Fairbanks area and more than 1,000 children statewide who are not in a permanent living situation, according to the Office of Children’s Services.
“We do not have enough homes for children right now,” said Kristen Bierma, executive director of Beacon Hill. “We’re at crisis levels with the need for foster homes in the state right now. Children are spending the night in the Office of Children’s Services offices because they can’t find space for them.”
Clinton Bennett, communications director with the Office of Children’s Services, encouraged interested families to contact the Alaska Center for Resource Families for guidance through the foster care and adoption process.
“Foster parents and adoptive families are always needed in our community to help provide stable, nurturing homes for Alaskan children,” he said.