U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is asking the Biden Administration to withdraw a proposal aimed at letting transgender students play on the sports team that matches with their gender identity.
Sullivan, a father of three daughters, joined a group of Republican senators urging U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to drop the plan, writing in a 10-page letter that it “pushes far-left gender ideology on schools receiving federal financial assistance” and erodes women’s equality, privacy and safety.
“To be clear, sex is biological,” the letter reads. “Sex is not one’s self-asserted belief about himself or herself based on emotions, preference, self-presentation or behavior. Sex is binary. People are either male or female as demonstrated by their DNA, reproductive biology and other immutable characteristics.”
A public comment period on the White House proposal, which also deals with sex misconduct investigations, ended Monday with hundreds of thousands of comments, including comments from Alaskans.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has yet to make a public statement about the proposal, a reform of federal regulations known as Title IX.
The office of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, who was sworn in on Tuesday, is inundated with media requests, according to a spokesman, who was unable to provide her stance on Title IX reforms.
It’s a prickly issue balancing the rights of transgender people to participate in society as they prefer with the rights of girls and women to maintain exclusive spaces.
The White House sees the new regulations as anti-discrimination.
“They will strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” reads a U.S. Department of Education news release.
“Students’ eligibility to participate on a particular male or female athletics team” will be dealt with in “a separate notice of proposed rule-making to address whether and how the department should amend the Title IX regulations,” a government fact sheet reads.
June marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, more commonly known as Title IX, which opened the door for girls to play youth sports at public schools.
President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announced the reforms to commemorate the anniversary and to strengthen protections for victims of sex misconduct and discrimination, undoing changes made under former President Donald Trump that strengthened due process for the accused.
The regulation changes were published in the Federal Register on July 12, 2022, and a 60-day public comment period began.
The reforms have the support of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States. Teachers are concerned about LGBTQ+ students’ mental health, according to the NEA website. Nearly half of all LGBTQ+ students told researchers that they had considered suicide, a statement on the website reads.
“These students desperately need our help: By explicitly protecting students from harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the rules could keep all students safe,” the NEA website reads. “Although the rule makes clear that students must be permitted to use facilities and participate in activities consistent with their gender identity, education officials have said the department is developing a separate rule related to implementing these protections in the context of single-sex sports teams.”
Opponents of the rules changes say allowing transgender girls to play on girls’ sports teams changes the competitive playing field because transgender girls have an unfair size advantage.
Kathleen Williams, a nurse from Chugiak, submitted a comment to the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 5, 2022.
“I am against the Title IX rewrite,” she wrote. “It does not serve the American people, particularly our children, well. Biological males and biological females should not be in the same shower rooms. Biological males are physically a stronger than females and should never be on the same sports teams. I respectfully ask that this not be pushed onto the American people.”
The White House maintains that the new rules come after an extensive review process.
“In developing these proposed regulations, the department consulted extensively with stakeholders, and received input from students, parents, educators, state government representatives, advocates, lawyers, researchers, and representatives from elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools,” a DOE fact sheet reads. “The department also held its first-ever nationwide virtual public hearing on Title IX in June 2021 and conducted a careful review of federal case law to support its comprehensive review of current Title IX policy and development of the proposed regulations.”
Other U.S. senators concerned about the rules changes include Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, Steve Daines, R-Montana, Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Rick Scott, R-Florida, Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.
Murkowski has been quiet in the matter. Her reelection campaign referred questions to her Senate office.
“Senator Murkowski hasn’t made any public statements on the proposed changes, but she has stressed no one should be discriminated against, ever,” wrote Hannah Ray, deputy communications director, in an email. “And in regards to the discussion over transgender athlete participation, she has also said she understands the complexity and doesn’t want to create fundamental inequalities.”
A letter opposing the new regulations is also reportedly circulating in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Peltola’s spokesman, Josh Wilson, wrote in an email that “we are beneath an enormous number of press inquires this week and have not fully staffed up so it’s just me handling these. I have not spoken to the representative about this topic and will not be seeing her until tomorrow. We’ll be unable to meet your deadline.”
Follow-up emails postponing the deadline were not answered.