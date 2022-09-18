U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is asking the Biden Administration to withdraw a proposal aimed at letting transgender students play on the sports team that matches with their gender identity.

Sullivan, a father of three daughters, joined a group of Republican senators urging U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to drop the plan, writing in a 10-page letter that it “pushes far-left gender ideology on schools receiving federal financial assistance” and erodes women’s equality, privacy and safety.

