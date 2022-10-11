The White House released an Arctic strategy Friday that places a strong emphasis on security, something that sets it apart from a 2013 predecessor established under former President Barack Obama.
The 15-page document summarizes goals, objectives and needs under four pillars, with security being at the top.
“This strategy … addresses the climate crisis with greater urgency and directs new investments in sustainable development to improve livelihoods for Arctic residents while conserving the environment,” the document’s executive summary reads. “It also acknowledges increasing strategic competition in the Arctic since 2013, exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, and seeks to position the United States to both effectively compete and manage tensions.”
The other pillars include climate change, sustainable economic development and international governance and cooperation.
The document follows a number of policies the White House has executed in recent months, including the creation of a new Arctic ambassador to work with similar allied Arctic nations in Europe and North America.
National security experts have cited the need to step up its goals of establishing more presence in the Arctic as rival nations including Russia and China race to stake their own claims.
The updated strategy differs from its 2013 predecessor in that it specifically lists Russia as a security threat. This 2022 version heavily references the nation and its ongoing war with Ukraine.
“Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine has rendered government-to-government cooperation with Russia in the Arctic virtually impossible,” the document states in its introduction. “Over the coming decade, it may be possible to resume cooperation under certain conditions. Russia’s continued aggression makes most cooperation unlikely for the foreseeable future.”
The strategy also places a heavy emphasis on working with Alaska Native organizations, communities and tribes to achieve its overall goal. To help Alaska Natives combat climate change affecting Native villages, the administration will make it easier to access federal resources for resiliency.
Some Alaskan communities, the strategy states, are being forced to relocate as a result of climate change, on top of facing adverse impacts such as dwindling food security and increased vulnerabilities to drought and wildfires.
“We will support communities as they face these challenges, providing data and financial and technical assistance to enable community adaptation and resilience planning,” the document states. “We will collaborate with Alaska Native communities to determine preferred solutions for these and other climate challenges, and we will coordinate across federal, state and local agencies to define dedicated roles and responsibilities to deliver whole-of-government support.”
With economic development, the White House intends to focus on “much-needed infrastructure” to address “development, food security, stable housing, climate resilience and national defense needs as driven by requirements.”
Examples include the proposed deep-draft port in Nome, telecommunications and education, as well as investments in smaller ports and airports.
When it comes to boosting national security, “the United States will enhance and exercise both our military and civilian capabilities in the Arctic as required to deter threats and to anticipate, prevent, and respond to both natural and human-made incidents.”
Boosting national security has a number of facets, from continued support of its treaties with allied nations, improving its understanding of the Arctic’s operating environment and expanding its fleet of Coast Guard ice cutters — something it lags far behind in comparison to Russia.
The U.S. only has two ice cutters, the heavy Polar Star and the medium-class Healy. The Polar Star is an aging vessel at 40 years, and its 10 years past its operational lifespan. A third ice cutter, the Polar Sea, was taken out of commission in 2010 after five of its six diesel engines failed.
The Department of Defense noted there are six ice-breakers authorized for construction.
The U.S. military has already started pivoting toward national defense, including the standing up of two F-35 squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base and refocusing the Army’s focus on Arctic-based combat and strategy.
Both of Alaska’s senators said the strategy has its highs and lows.
Murkowksi said the document has many positive elements, “many of which implement my priorities to drive greater federal attention and resources to the U.S. Arctic.”
“I’m pleased with the administration’s emphasis on security, infrastructure, climate adaptation and resilience, greater consultation with the State of Alaska and Alaska Native Tribes and Corporations, and its elevation of Arctic diplomacy through the creation of the Arctic Ambassador position — all of which I have called for,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement.
Where it falls short, she added, is the lack of detail in developing Alaska’s natural resources, including critical elements. It also does not mention oil and gas development to offset Russia.
“The strategy suggests that critical minerals can be produced in the Arctic, but the administration’s obstruction of the Ambler Road project makes it impossible to take that seriously,” Murkowksi said. The strategy even invokes the 30x30 initiative, suggesting it is ‘consistent’ with further conservation in the Arctic, in blatant disregard of [Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act] and its ‘no more’ wilderness clauses.”
Sullivan said he appreciates the administration’s “full-throated support for increasing America’s operational capabilities, infrastructure and Coast Guard and naval vessels in the Arctic. Like Murkoswki, he added it falls short in a lot of other areas, such as resource development.
The strategy, he said, sends a troubling message “that despite America’s increasing national economic and security interests in the Arctic that are being directly challenged by Russia, and increasingly challenged by China, the administration will continue to focus on shutting down responsible resource development, like oil, natural gas and critical minerals in Alaska.”
“Going forward, the administration needs to undertake a dramatic course correction on resource development opportunities in the Arctic, fully acknowledge the implications of long-term strategic competition, not only with Russia, but in particular with China, and support this security strategy with the investments necessary to defend our homeland,” Sullivan said.