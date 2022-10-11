Arctic Warriors

The CATV will give Arctic Warriors mobility in extreme cold weather through varied terrain including water, tundra, and muskeg. It will transport up to nine Soldiers supporting Homeland Defense, Civil Authority Support, Defense Support of Civil Authorities, and Search and Rescue mission sets. (BAE Land and Armaments, L.P.)

The White House released an Arctic strategy Friday that places a strong emphasis on security, something that sets it apart from a 2013 predecessor established under former President Barack Obama.

The 15-page document summarizes goals, objectives and needs under four pillars, with security being at the top.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.