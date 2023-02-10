John Kirby

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby addresses the media on Friday. 

 Andrew Harrer/Tribune News Service

Military forces shot down an object in U.S. air space Friday morning after it was detected off the coast of Alaska, according to a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

The incident caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a temporary flight restriction while the military conducted recovery efforts. The object was brought down near the northeast border of Alaska and Canada, where Pentagon officials said it fell onto the ice in U.S. controlled waters.