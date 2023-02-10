Military forces shot down an object in U.S. air space Friday morning after it was detected off the coast of Alaska, according to a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.
The incident caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a temporary flight restriction while the military conducted recovery efforts. The object was brought down near the northeast border of Alaska and Canada, where Pentagon officials said it fell onto the ice in U.S. controlled waters.
John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters during a Friday briefing in Washington D.C. that the Pentagon tracked the object over a 24-hour period while it was traveling at 40,000 feet. President Joe Biden gave the order to take it down.
"The president ordered it [shot down] at the recommendation of Pentagon leaders," Kirby said. "He wanted it taken down."
Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Friday told press the object posed a danger to civilian air flight. USNORTHCOM Alaska Command coordinated the efforts with the Alaska Air National Guard, FAA and FBI.
Ryder said an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage took out the object using an AIM-x9 air-to-air missile.
“At this point we don’t know the origin of the object,” Ryder said. “We will know more once we recover the material.”
Kirby stressed that point during his press briefing.
"We are calling it an object at this point," Kirby said. "We do not know who owns it, whether it's state owned or corporate owned or privately owned."
He added no information was available to confirm the object's purpose. Military officials will recover the debris since it fell on frozen water within U.S. territorial waters.
"It was much, much smaller than the spy balloon we took down last Saturday," Kirby said. "The way it was described to me it was the size of small car instead of the size of two or three buses."
Alaska object vs. spy balloon
Kirby said the situation was different than the People's Republic of China spy balloon that was shot down Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
The balloon was first detected Jan. 28 in U.S. air space over Alaska before floating over the continental United States. The Chinese balloon measured an estimated 200 feet tall.
"The predominant concern by the president was a safety of flight issue at that altitude," Kirby said of the object shot down Friday. "The president will always act in the best interest of our national security of the American people."
The Federal Aviation Administration initially issued a Notice to Airmen of an object detected for the Deadhorse area near Prudhoe Bay oil fields.
Kirby said the White House has not ruled out anything on the small object's purpose.
He added the president did not regret the earlier actions to take down the Chinese balloon, adding the U.S. knew for a fact "it was a surveillance asset with its own propulsion systems."
"There was no indication [the new object] had," Kirby said. "This thing did not appear to be self-maneuvering so therefore at the mercy of prevailing winds, it was much less predictable. The president just wasn't willing to take that risk."
Military aircraft conducted to fly-bys before the object was shot down Friday, Kirby said. One flight was done Thursday night, the second Friday morning.
"They worked really hard to try to get as much info as they could about this object," Kirby said.
The Chinese balloon that the Pentagon shot down Saturday drew sharp criticism from federal lawmakers, including two hours of testimony in a Senate panel Thursday. China responded to Saturday's incident by stating it reserved the right to take further action and called the U.S. action "an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”
Alaska delegation responds
Sen. Lisa Murkowksi on Thursday was critical of the Chinese's balloon trajectory over Alaska prior to it being shot down Saturday.
She voiced similar concerns Friday in a video statement, commending the service members who responded.
“In doing so, they also let it be known: When you threaten Alaska’s sovereignty, you threaten the nation’s sovereignty,” Murkowski said. “Regardless of where the threat comes from, the U.S. military will respond with all force necessary to eliminate it.”
Murkowski pledged to pressure the White House to be more transparent “because Alaskans deserve to know what is happening in the skies and waters around them.”
“I’ve driven this point home for years, and we have now been reminded twice in the past week,” Murkowski said. “Alaska is the first line of defense for America. When threats to America come to Alaska’s doorstep, we respond.”
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola issue a similar statement applauding military officials and said she expects answers from military leaders.
“We need to be aware of any other such objects over Alaska,” Peltola said. “The Defense Department must thoroughly investigate and close this gap in our domain awareness. Continued violations of sovereign American airspace cannot be allowed.”
Sen. Dan Sullivan on Friday commented via Twitter on the object shot down near Alaska's coast.
“Today’s shoot-down of another unidentified object over Alaska takes skill, precision, discipline and proficiency,” Sullivan said. “As I’ve been doing for the past week, including in a classified briefing with senior Pentagon officials [Thursday], I strongly encouraged the NORTHCOM [commander] this morning to shoot down this latest unidentified intrusion into Alaska air space. I commend them for doing so today.”
Sullivan stressed the need to protect U.S. borders and air space against foreign aggressors such as China.
“The best way to do this is through the type of actions that we’ve taken today in Alaska and to publicly reiterate that we will be shooting down any and all unknown aircraft that violate our air space,” Sullivan said. “We also need to appropriately equip our military in Alaska with the sensors and aircraft needed to detect and, if necessary, destroy everything from slow-moving balloons to hypersonic missiles.”