President Joe Biden greenlighted limited development of the Willow oil project in National Petroleum Reserve— Alaska after the White House released a record of decision Monday morning.
Under the decision, ConocoPhillips will be allowed to develop three drilling pads and 199 wells. ConocoPhillips was pursuing five drilling plans, but has said three wells are economically viable.
The oil field represents one of the largest oil fields developed in Alaska. Over three years, it’s set to produce 180,000 barrels per day at its peak.
The project is expected to generate between $5 billion and $9 billion in revenue for the state over its duration. In addition, North Slope communities are expected to receive millions from the federal government, which also stands to benefit.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office said the project could generate as many as 2,500 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs.
“This was the right decision for Alaska and our nation,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer. “Willow fits within the Biden Administration’s priorities on environmental and social justice, facilitating the energy transition and enhancing our energy security, all while creating good union jobs and providing benefits to Alaska Native communities.”
Alaska’s delegation hailed the decision as the right step forward during a media conference Monday morning.
"It is good news for the country and for Alaska," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski called the decision a an accommodation of the preferred alternative, which called for the five drilling pads.
"It is a tighter project in a way that the administration can say they can have reduced impact and at the same time it is a project ConocoPhillips can proceed with," Murkowksi said.
Sen. Dan Sullivan called the long up-hill struggle to get the project frustrating, especially since delays tighten the winter-time construction season on the North Slope.
“Every single day there is a delay, it makes it harder to deploy the workers,” Sullivan said. “We lost an entire construction season last year because of a lawsuit. It’s less people working in Alaska."
He added he's seen no other project with such wide-spread support.
"Rarely has there been an issue that has united so many Alaskans from diverse backgrounds," Sullivan said.
Biden’s decision comes despite overwhelming opposition from environmental groups, who referenced the Willow project as a “carbon bomb” that will have negative impacts on the climate.
Opposition also noted the Willow project undercuts the White House’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
“We are deeply disappointed in the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow oil and gas extraction project in Alaska’s Arctic,” said Kristen Miller, executive director of Alaska Wilderness League. “This is the wrong decision for our climate future, for protecting biodiversity, and for honoring frontline communities who have raised their voices against this project."
Sullivan expects lawsuits over the decision to come in the next few days.
"We are really prepping an amicus brief for litigation," Sullivan said.
Sullivan called the record of decision "a new slate" that remedies concerns from a 2021 made by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason that vacated the U.S Bureau of Land Management's approval of development.
Gleason sided with environmental groups, citing the BLM failed to include greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil consumption in its environmental analysis and because it failed analyze a "reasonable range of alternatives."
The delegation noted a supplemental environmental impact statement addressed those items into consideration leading up to Monday's decision by the White House.
"There are many things that would make this a very strong group to reject an injunction from radical Lower 48 groups that want to shut down Alaska," Sullivan said.
Rep. Mary Peltola called it "a bright light for Alaska."
"It shows what we can accomplish as a whole," Peltola said. "The people of Alaska have been heard .. it is an economic boost and will help stop outward migration from the state."
Environmental groups were not happy with the decision, including Friends of the Earth.
"President Biden’s approval of the Willow project is a colossal and reprehensible stain on his environmental legacy," Raena Garcia with Friends of the Earth. "Forcing a massive climate disaster project onto a region already plagued by climate change is nothing short of tragic for the planet and Alaska’s communities. While the Administration sides with Big Oil and exploitation of our public lands, we will keep fighting until this project is stopped dead in its tracks."
Future protections
As a concession, ConocoPhillips agreed to give up several leases on 68,000 acres in the same unit as Willow, according to the Department of the Interior. The reduction shrinks the unit size by a third and reduces the freshwater impact.
The limited approval also eliminates about 12 miles of roads and 20 miles of pipeline that would otherwise come with five drilling pads. The Interior Department noted the deleted portions will reduce caribou migration and substance user impacts.
Giving up 68,000 acres also ensures protections for the 60,000 acres in the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area. The Interior Department will launch a rulemaking process that will protect 2.8 million acres in the Arctic Ocean nearshore the NPR-A as indefinitely off limits for future oil and gas leasing.
While Biden approved the project, he also plans to sharply curtail future oil developments on 16 million acres in the NPR-A and in the Arctic Ocean.
The delegation noted the details to limit North Slope development remains unknown until the White House releases more information. Murkowski noted the restrictions could range from least restrictive to most restrictive.
“It’s more than speculative to say this is a completely off limits until we see more,” Murkowski said. “I would not be surprise if it is tighter on the more restrictive, but we all need to wait and see what this will actually look like.”
Sullivan added that he had shown the president maps of the NPR-A, including about 126 active leases on 1.5 million acres in the reserve. He said he was assured any current leases wouldn’t be impacted.
“Any new plan that would take away those new leases would be considered a taking,” Sullivan said.
Dunleavy, Alaska's governor, called limits on future development disappointing.
"Taking future oil production in Alaska off the map won't decrease global oil consumption," Dunleavy said. "It will just shift the market and give leverage to producers in countries that don't have our high standards for the environment and human rights."