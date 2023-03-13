Willow project

President Joe Biden greenlighted limited development of the Willow oil project in National Petroleum Reserve— Alaska after the White House released a record of decision Monday morning.

Under the decision, ConocoPhillips will be allowed to develop three drilling pads and 199 wells. ConocoPhillips was pursuing five drilling plans, but has said three wells are economically viable.

