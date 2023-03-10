Major U.S. news outlets reported Friday that the Biden administration will announce the approval of ConocoPhillips' North Slope Willow Project some time next week, citing sources who asked not to be named.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, however, said “no final decisions have been made” on the project. “Anyone who says there has been a final decision is wrong,” she said.
ConocoPhillips also said it could not comment until it had seen a formal record of decision on the project. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, no such formal record had been released.
Stakeholders expected a decision from the Biden administration this week, with pressure mounting on both sides to allow or disallow the $8 billion project to move forward.
Alaska's congressional delegation has repeated recently that state residents are unified in support of Willow. A March 9 news release from Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office reads, "The Willow Project on Alaska's North Slope has garnered widespread support from North Slope leaders, Alaska's higher education system, national labor unions, and more," for instance.
The New York Times reported that as of Friday night, Murkowski said she had not been notified of the decision. “We are not celebrating yet, not with this White House,” the Times reported.
Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Mary Peltola met with President Joe Biden on March 3 to reiterate what they called bipartisan support for the project, and the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously to pass a resolution backing the project in late February.
Some Alaska Natives oppose Willow, though, for its threat to caribou herds on which they rely for subsistence hunting. Environmental groups have also voiced concern due to what they see as a backward-looking approach to energy production that contributes to the climate crisis.
In response to reports that senior advisers had signed off on the project, The Wilderness Society released the following statement from Alaska Senior Regional Director Karlin Itchoak: “We sincerely hope the unnamed sources are wrong when they claim Willow could be approved with up to three drill pads next week.
"It would be a terrible, science-denying move to allow this project to move forward, given how harmful it would be to local communities and the global climate."
