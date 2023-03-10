ConocoPhillips Willow Project
An aerial view of a ConocoPhillips oil exploration pad at its Willow prospect during the 2018 winter season. 
 Judy Patrick Photography/ConocoPhillips Alaska

Major U.S. news outlets reported Friday that the Biden administration will announce the approval of ConocoPhillips' North Slope Willow Project some time next week, citing sources who asked not to be named.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, however, said “no final decisions have been made” on the project. “Anyone who says there has been a final decision is wrong,” she said.

Contact Patrick Gilchrist at pchilchrist@newsminer.com or 907-459-7539.