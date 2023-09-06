The U.S. Interior Department announced plans on Wednesday that it intends to cancel several oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on the North Slope.
The decision comes as another attempt by the Biden administration to shore up environmental protections in both the Arctic Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).
According to the DOI, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authorized the cancellation of the remaining seven oil and gas releases approved under the Trump administration to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
In 2017, a Republican-led Congress approved drilling in the refuge under the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, but a 2021 lease sale generated no major oil company bids due to the low oil market place prices at the time.
Former president Donald Trump held the oil and gas lease sale to the Arctic Refuge’s Coastal Plain on Jan. 6, 2021, issuing 10-year leases on nine tracts covering 430,000 acres. President Joe Biden’s administration ordered an immediate review after being sworn in. Two private leases were later canceled and their money refunded.
The Interior Department had suspended AIDEA’s leases in June 2021, citing “multiple legal deficiencies in the underlying record supporting the leases.”
“With climate change warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, we must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem,” Haaland said in the news release.
A draft supplemental environmental impact statement examining future impacts of oil drilling in the Arctic Refuge will be released for a 45-day public comment period.
By law, the Interior Department must hold a second lease sale in the refuge in 2024.
The Interior Department also proposed new regulations for the NPR-A to protect 13 million acres while “supporting subsistence activities for Alaska Native communities.”
The additional protections were highlighted in March and added protections blocking offshore drilling in the Beaufort Sea, a day ahead of approving ConocoPhillips $8 billion Willow oil development.
The NPR-A covers 23 million acres of public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and is home to 40 Alaska Native communities. The NPR-A was set up as an area “to balance oil and gas development with the management and protection of sensitive landscapes and surface resources across the reserve.”
The Interior Department’s proposed rule would require the Bureau of Land Management to review and gather public input at least every five years on whether special areas should be expanded or new ones created.
It will also limit future oil and gas leasing in Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon, and Peard Bay Special Areas and outright ban new leases in 40% of the reserve. More stringent development guidelines would be adopted as well.
The White House announcement drew sharp criticism from Alaska’s congressional delegation, North Slope Indigenous and municipal leaders.
In a joint statement, Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola noted that the NPR-A was specifically created for energy production.
“Now the Biden Administration, at a time when America and our allies need Alaska’s resources more than ever, has decided to go their own way by further locking Alaska down while refusing to consult with the Alaska Natives who actually live on the North Slope,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement.
She added it’s “unconscionable that the Biden administration is penalizing Alaska right as it allows Iran to produce more of its oil and solicits the same from Venezuela.”
Sullivan called the cancellation unlawful and another example of the Biden administration overstepping its authority and could spook investors in future lease sales.
“The administration is putting on a legal charade by pretending to follow the law that requires them to hold lease sales with no intent of ever actually honoring those leases — daring any investor to waste their time and money,” Sullivan said.
Peltola called the announcement disappointing after the administration “showed that it is capable of listening to Alaskans with the approval of the Willow Project.” She added some North Slope Alaska Native communities will be the most impacted.
A strong advocate for responsible natural resource development and permitting reform, Peltola said those goals can only be accomplished by listening to the people living in the communities.
Randy Rurao, AIDEA’s executive director, also blasted the announcement, calling the Interior Department’s cancellation of its leases “an arbitrary disregard for federal law.”
“Under the law, Interior must present real facts and reasons that support this reversal in position,” Rurao said. “Interior’s action leaves AIDEA one choice, we have to go to court to protect our rights in the ANWR leases.”
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the ANWR lease cancellations another example of federal intervention in Alaska development and a sale mandated by Congress.
“It’s clear that President Biden needs a refresher on the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine,” Dunleavy said. “Federal agencies don’t get to rewrite laws, and that is exactly what the Department of the Interior is trying to do here.”
Environmental groups called the White House’s decision a step in the right direction, but said more must be done.
“These half-measures aren’t going to cut it when it comes to fighting climate change or protecting this amazing landscape,” said Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a prepared statement.
Monsell called for an end to all Arctic oil drilling if the intended goal is to protect the region’s environment and wildlife.
“Keeping options open for any new oil and gas drilling could lock us into more fossil fuel emissions for decades to come, and we can’t afford that,” Monsell said.
Bernadette Demientieff, head of the Gwich’in Steering Committee welcomed the news, calling it a step in the right direction for the Gwich’in people and the environment.
“Cancellation of these leases is a step to rectify attempted violence against our people, the animals and sacred land,” Demientieff said in a statement. “The leases were economically infeasible, threatened the Porcupine Caribou Herd and the Gwich’in way of life, and if developed would have added to the already deteriorating climate in the Arctic and the world over.”
Demientieff called the news only a temporary respite and the “concern now is the [environmental impact study] process and the mandated second lease sale in 2024.”