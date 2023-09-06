The U.S. Interior Department announced plans on Wednesday that it intends to cancel several oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on the North Slope.

The decision comes as another attempt by the Biden administration to shore up environmental protections in both the Arctic Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

