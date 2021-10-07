Alaska is still leading the country in the weekly number of Covid-19 infections, but the growth might be slowing down.
The weekly average of new cases in Alaska is four times the national average and is the highest in the United States. However, so far we are seeing a 28% decrease in case counts since last week, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
“This is at least a good sign that it’s not going up,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said Wednesday. “My suspicion is that we at least leveled off, and we might be seeing a true sign of a decline from last week.”
The data, as well as conclusions from it, stay preliminary, especially because last week’s spike was affected by a backlog in new cases, McLaughlin added. The health officials need time to see if the trend proves to be optimistic.
New deaths, hospitalizations and cases
Two people in Fairbanks died from the Covid-19 virus between Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to a report from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. They were 65 and 81 years old.
In a separate report, Alaska DHSS announced six deaths this week, with the youngest of the deceased being in her 40s.
Fairbanks Memorial had 26 Covid-positive patients on Wednesday — 34% of everyone hospitalized. Statewide, more than 19% of all hospitalizations are related to the virus.
“Looks like we may be peaking here,” McLaughlin said about the statewide situation. “Hopefully, we’ll go down in the near future.”
Another good news for Alaska hospitals is new health workers arriving from out of state. Director of Public Health Heidi Hedberg said that 233 of them are already supporting hospitals, while 142 are getting ready to start.
The state reported 871 new cases on Monday and 857 on Tuesday.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 188 cases for two days, North Pole reported 59, while eight cases were reported somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Ester reported two cases, and In Denali Borough, 13 residents tested positive in the past seven days.
Meanwhile, Anchorage reported a total of 610 new cases for Monday and Tuesday and Wasilla reported 145. For more information, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
National and international trends
Nationwide, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that, for the first time in a long time, cases, hospitalizations, emergency room visits and now deaths are all decreasing in the U.S., McLaughlin said.
“This is really good news,” he added.
Trying to predict the next turn of the pandemic, health officials are looking at what is happening in other countries but the data vary. When the Delta variant became widespread in India, the country saw a big spike and then a decline in infections. On the other hand, the Delta spike in the U.K. was followed by a drop at first, but the cases went up again.
McLaughlin said the spread of the Delta variant follows two-month-long cycles, and it is unclear what pattern it will follow in the United States.