Here's a list of what's open, closed or delayed, and how to connect with services anyway. If you plan to head out to a local business, check ahead to make sure that it is open. Heavy snowfall and poor driving conditions have kept many places closed. Check back here for updates.
City and borough
Fairbanks City Hall is open by appointment only. Departments are available to the public by phone.
Here is a phone list for reaching various services.
- Building Department: 907-459-6720
- Clerk’s Office: 907-459-6702
- Engineering: 907-590-3703
- Finance Department: 907-459-6713
- Human Resources: 907-459-6780
- Legal Department: 907-459-6750
- Mayor’s Office: 907-459-6793
- Public Works: 907-459-6770
Garbage pickup is delayed by one day this week.
Due to inclement weather, the Fairbanks courthouse will remain closed on Thursday. Emergency proceedings will be held remotely. (Call 1-800-768-2983. Access code: 4529275#)
Nenana and Delta Junction courthouses will re-open at 10 a.m. Thursday after being shut down earlier in the week.
The court system advises calling 907-452–9203, and leaving a voice message for immediate assistance.
North Pole City Hall re-opens for regular operating hours at 10 a.m. Thursday. North Pole Police and Fire Departments and EMS are fully staffed.
Offices at the Fairbanks North Star Borough are closed Thursday, including MACS Transit and Van Tran services. The FNSB landfill is open. Transfer sites are open, but residents are asked to hold their trash for a few more days until the contractor can empty the bins.
Air travel
Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the Fairbanks airport.
Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines are issuing travel waivers to ticket-holders impacted by flight cancellations due to the weather.
Alaska Airlines has canceled more than 200 flights and warned more flights may be canceled this week.
Delta is issuing waivers to travelers impacted by weather cancellations through Dec. 31. Re-booking needs to take place before Jan. 2.
Roads
Parks Highway re-opened after Alaska state troopers shut it down in both directions between Nenana and Healy due to hazardous conditions and vehicles off the road.
Send updates here
Know of a closing or delay in your area? Email managing editor Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com.