We're updating a list of what's closed or delayed because of poor weather conditions. If you plan to head out to a local business, it is best to check ahead to make sure that it is open.
Here is the latest list as of 8 a.m., Tuesday. Check back for updates throughout the day.
City and borough
Fairbanks City Hall is closed Tuesday. Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day this week.
All Fairbanks North Star Borough non-emergency operations are closed for services. The cancellations include MACS Transit and Van Tran services.
The Fairbanks, Delta Junction, and Nenana courts are closed Tuesday. Emergency proceedings will be held remotely. (Call 1-800-768-2983. Access code: 4529275#)
North Pole City Hall will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday and resume normal operating hours at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, to give crews time to clear roads and trees and to restore power and internet. North Pole Police and Fire Departments and EMS are fully staffed.
Libraries, parks and pools in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are closed.
Due to winter storm advisories, all state of Alaska offices in Fairbanks are closed Tuesday. Telework employees continue to work. State employees involved in protecting the health and safety of Alaskans (certain offices within the Departments of Public Safety, Corrections, the Alaska Pioneer Homes and other 24-hour facilities) are required to remain at work unless on approved leave.
The Fairbanks office for the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend is closed due to the weather. Members of the public who need assistance may call 907-465-2326 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Roads
The Parks Highway re-opened at 4 a.m. Monday after Alaska state troopers shut it down in both directions overnight between Nenana and Healy due to extremely hazardous driving conditions and multiple vehicles off the road.
Air travel
Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the Fairbanks airport.
Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines are issuing travel waivers to ticket-holders impacted by flight cancellations due to the weather.
Alaska Airlines canceled more than 200 flights Monday and warned more flights may be canceled this week.
Delta is issuing waivers to travelers impacted by weather cancellations through Dec. 31. Re-booking needs to take place before Jan. 2.
Send updates here
Know of a closing or delay in your area? Email managing editor Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com.