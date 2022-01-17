The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, and some unfinished business is on the agenda.
“First and foremost, I would like to see us pass a budget within 90 days,” said Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican. “But under all circumstances, I would hope that we can avoid the need for a special session to do our most essential work, which is to pass the budget.”
“I have several bills that made their way through the House last session and are now pending committee hearings in the Senate,” LeBon added. “In addition to passing the budget in a timely manner, I will also be focused on helping my bills pass through the Senate and onto the governor’s desk for his signature.”
Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, expressed optimism about the upcoming session. Hopkins said that he believes lawmakers “will be able to keep Alaska on strong fiscal footing for the future.”
“I’ll also be working to stem the teacher and public safety shortage with a retirement reform bill,” which is House Bill 220, Hopkins said. “We have heard for 15 years that a solid retirement is critical for recruiting and retaining firefighters, police and educators. It’s time we did something about it.”
Hopkins predicted that broadband, education and infrastructure funding “will cross the partisan divide, so I hope we as elected leaders can put politics aside and do what’s right for Fairbanks.”
His priorities are to continue to protect the Permanent Fund “against raids, while spending federal money wisely, especially on our roads and bridges.”
Rep. Adam Wool shared that positive outlook. The Fairbanks Democrat said: “The good news is that oil prices are up; therefore we have added revenue … We want to continue our fiscally responsible policies we started last year.”
But Wool is less hopeful about a bipartisan long-term big fiscal plan that lawmakers and the governor talked about in 2021. “That may not be resolved this session,’’ he said.
Rep. Prax: Review DHSS restructuring plan
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, has several priorities for the session. He wants to review the Dunleavy administration's proposed restructuring of the Department of Health and Social Services, which he said appears to be a "sound idea."
Prax also plans to look at the goals and mission of the Departments of Education and Health and Social Services, as part of the budget review process, to assure they meet provisions of Alaska’s Executive Budget Act.
He also supports passing the Multi-State Nursing Licensure Compact, which is House Bill 14. And, he favors passage of House Bill 158, which would provide a box to check on PFD applications for Alaskans who want to return their dividend to the state's general fund.
Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Fairbanks said that the state budget and Permanent Fund dividend will be "the hot topics" in the Legislature.
His focus areas span the budget, PFD, elections, Yukon River salmon run, infrastructure priorities and food security. Cronk said he supports strengthening public safety, which is a focus of the governor, as well as ensuring roads are safe and improving the education system.
"There is no end to working on being more efficient and better at what we do," Cronk said.
Sen. Myers: 'Issues haven't changed'
Sen. Robert Myers, a North Pole Republican, said he is not confident that the Legislature will be able to swiftly agree on issues important to Alaskans.
“The issues haven’t changed, and the people [lawmakers] haven’t changed. I expect things to be very similar to last year,” Myers said, identifying budget challenges, the Permanent Fund dividend, and the response to Covid-19 as subjects to be re-addressed.
“We explored all of these topics last year. We’ll see them come up again, probably with the same dynamics and close to the same results,” Myers said.
Indeed, several issues that will come before lawmakers in January were debated but left unresolved in the 2021 regular and extended sessions. Among the questions are:
What is the long-term financial outlook for Alaska, and how is the state addressing it? During the first week of the Legislature, representatives from the Legislative Finance Division will offer an overview of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fiscal 2023 budget and his 10-year plan.
Highlights are expected to include the governor’s proposal to increase funding for public safety across Alaska, pass a “fast track” supplemental Permanent Fund dividend and extend constitutional protections to the Permanent Fund.
Restrictions on vaccine mandates?
Another question expected to come before the Legislature is whether there should be restrictions against vaccine mandates. As the Legislature convenes, Covid case counts have spiked again, and hospitalizations are up.
More than a dozen bills were pre-filed by Republican lawmakers seeking to put limits on Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the public and private sectors. Rep. David Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, has two bills related to vaccinations. House Bill 274, filed by Eastman, addresses “interference with constitutional rights” and personal objections to Covid-19 vaccines.
Also debated last session was whether to give pharmacists greater leeway in filling off-label remedies prescribed by a doctor for Covid-19, including ivermectin. A bill filed by Republican Rep. Gilham of Soldotna would do just that.
The windfall of federal dollars from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will also require the Legislature’s attention. According to the governor’s office, the legislation, which U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski led in Congress, is expected to send nearly $5 billion in federal assistance to Alaska over the next five years.
The funding is for hard infrastructure — roads, bridges, ferries, ports, power and sanitation. Plans announced last week for rebuilding Denali Park Road in the National Denali Park and Preserve will get a boost of $25 million from the bill.
But most of the federal funding will require legislative appropriation. Dunleavy’s office said that the administration expects those discussions to take place in the 2022 session.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 8:30 a.m., Jan. 17, 2021, with comments from legislators.