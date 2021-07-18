Here are quick facts on Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare brain disease that is always fatal.
What doctors, researchers know about CJD
• More than 300 new cases of CJD are diagnosed each year in the United States.
• CJD most often is diagnosed in people over 60.
• The most common form of the disease occurs from abnormal protein deposits in the brain.
• A small portion of cases are the result of contact with infected tissue through medical procedures.
• CJD has been linked to
contaminated meats. Some cases of tainted beef occurred in the United Kingdom.
• CJD is confirmed upon biopsy of brain and nervous system tissue after death.
Inherited risks of CJD
• People can inherit a a gene mutation for CJD, but such cases are unusual.
• With genetic CJD, there is likelihood that a person will inherit the gene mutation when the parent is a carrier.
• Family members may be tested to see if they carry the genetic mutation.
• A genetic counselor can assist family members to determine if testing is right for them.
CJD: What providers know, recommend
• There is no effective treatment or cure for CJD.
• End-of-life care addresses symptoms with anti-anxiety drugs, IV fluids.
• Hospice can assist and care for patients at the end of life.
• Researchers hope to one day develop a CJD vaccine and gene therapy treatment.
For resources and information
Family, providers, patients and caregivers may contact the Creutzfeld-Jakob Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio, 44333. The HelpLine is 1-800-659-1991. You can find the website at cjdfoundation.org, or email help@cjdfoundation.org.
Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.