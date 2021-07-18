Here are quick facts on Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare brain disease that is always fatal.

What doctors, researchers know about CJD

• More than 300 new cases of CJD are diagnosed each year in the United States. 

• CJD most often is diagnosed in people over 60.

• The most common form of the disease occurs from abnormal protein deposits in the brain.

• A small portion of cases are the result of contact with infected tissue through medical procedures.

• CJD has been linked to

contaminated meats. Some cases of tainted beef occurred in the United Kingdom.

• CJD is confirmed upon biopsy of brain and nervous system tissue after death.

Inherited risks of CJD

• People can inherit a a gene mutation for CJD, but such cases are unusual.

• With genetic CJD, there is likelihood that a person will inherit the gene mutation when the parent is a carrier.

• Family members may be tested to see if they carry the genetic mutation.

• A genetic counselor can assist family members to determine if testing is right for them.

CJD: What providers know, recommend

• There is no effective treatment or cure for CJD.

• End-of-life care addresses symptoms with anti-anxiety drugs, IV fluids. 

• Hospice can assist and care for patients at the end of life.

• Researchers hope to one day develop a CJD vaccine and gene therapy treatment. 

For resources and information

Family, providers, patients and caregivers may contact the Creutzfeld-Jakob Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio, 44333. The HelpLine is 1-800-659-1991. You can find the website at cjdfoundation.org, or email help@cjdfoundation.org

 

