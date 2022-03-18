What size should the annual Permanent Fund dividend be for Alaskans?
That question and others will be discussed Saturday when Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki hosts a debate on the future of the PFD. The debate will be streamed live on Kawasaki’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ScottforAlaska. The 90-minute event starts at 6:30 p.m. And it’s free.
The public is invited to email their questions in advance to Sen.Scott.Kawasaki@akleg.gov or they can type their questions in the comments section during the livestream event.
Kawasaki will moderate the PFD debate, which will have four participants. All have a background in understanding the ins and outs of Alaska’s $80 billion investment fund and the annual dividend delivered to every eligible Alaskan, but each participant brings a different perspective to the discussion.
Participants include two state lawmakers, Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, and Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka. Larry Persily, former Revenue Department commissioner, and Joe Geldhof of the Permanent Fund Defenders will complete the panel.
“The Permanent Fund and specifically the size of the Permanent Fund Dividend has been the hot button political issue for most of the previous decade,” Kawasaki said. “While there have been many hours of committee hearings and discussion about the size of the dividend, we wanted to bring the debate directly to Alaskans.”
The panelists represent different positions on managing the Permanent Fund dividend. “I am excited for the opportunity to have the discussion,” Kawasaki said.
Kawasaki will emcee the debate and field questions from viewers.
“I would like to thank all the panelists for agreeing to participate in this debate and also the Permanent Fund Defenders for coming to me with this idea and allowing me to facilitate the debate,” Kawasaki said.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Defenders describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that advocates for the Permanent Fund.
“As owners of the Permanent Fund, Alaskans have a right and duty to decide how the fund is used,” according to the group’s website.
For more information
If you have questions or need more information on the event, contact Kawasaki at 907-456-7423 or email him at Sen.Scott.Kawasaki@akleg.org. Permanent Fund Defenders also can provide information on the debate. The group’s email is pfd4ak@gmail.com.