City public works crews faced forced overtime as they struggled to clear roadways and sidewalks free of snow from the December snow dump.
According to city officials, about half of the hardpack from December remains. The price tag to remove it since the snowstorms slammed Fairbanks totaled more than $500,000.
Fiscal cost
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said the city’s snow removal costs are around $431,000 from Dec. 20.
The cost was filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the state’s emergency declaration for the Fairbanks area. FEMA said it will only cover two days, and it selects the days.
The total cost for the December storm came in at over $500,000, according to Bell, including forced overtime and administrative costs.
The city spent $318,000 in temporary wages and benefits in January alone to remove snow and ice from the December storms, according to Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson. He expects crews will be required this weekend to address the more recent snow, blowing past the city’s $222,000 budget for February.
Overall, Jacobson requested an additional $450,000 for his temporary budget to deal with snow removal and to address summer roadwork. The emergency reserve allocation only provides $250,000.
The city also “burned through money” to rent several side dumps for snow removal. Normal rental fees run at $500 a day, but the need to hire another company raised the daily rental fee to $1,970. The city rented three at nearly $6,000 a day, on top of the normal rentals.
“These are all projections because it will be hard to predict how much snow and ice we will get,” Jacobson said.
The city council will need to shift more money to pay for snow removal, including $250,000 from an emergency fund.
“With the amount of snow we’ve had and more expected, I would consider that to be an emergency,” Bell said.
Council Member Jerry Cleworth said getting money to clear out snow is important with warming weather “before we have flooding in areas of town where streets are higher than the surrounding houses.”
Records
Jacobson said some records have been set for snow removal in terms of snow removal and manpower.
Last year, the city removed 534,000 cubic yards of snow, which Jacobson called a city record.
Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 16, the city hauled 370,700 cubic yard of snow, about 80,000 cubic yards ahead of 2021 for the same period, much of it from December’s snow and rain storms.
“We’re still playing catch up with that,” Jacobson said. “The rain on top of all that snow has made for some very tough hardpack.”
Crews averaged 60 hours a week in the last part of December and through January. Normal schedules resumed at the end of January, but Jacobson said Friday’s snowfall required a Saturday crew.
Crews had to sand down ice neighborhood by neighborhood before removing the hardpack to reduce damage risk to heavy equipment. It’s on its fourth re-supply order.
“At this point, it’s all hands on deck because there’s so much snow to remove,” Jacobson said.
And there’s no way to tell when things could taper off.
“We still have March and April that could possibly bring us significant snow,” Jacobson said. “We don’t know if April will be our broiler season, a snow season or both.”