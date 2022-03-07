A well-known Alaska Democrat has entered the U.S. Senate race to challenge Lisa Murkowski.
Alaska Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson is the first Democrat to officially confirm her bid for the seat that the Republican incumbent has held since 2003.
Gray-Jackson has more than a decade of experience in political office. She served in the Anchorage Assembly from 2008-20017, and has represented Anchorage in the Alaska Senate since 2018. Gray-Jackson has pledged to support abortions rights, improve health care access and assure voting rights.
A Gray-Jackson victory in November would be historic. Gray-Jackson would become the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Under the new system of ranked choice voting, Alaskans will be asked to list their candidates of choice in the August primary. The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election.
Murkowski’s primary challengers also include attorney Kelly Tshibaka, a political newcomer endorsed by Donald Trump.
There are not limits to everything
The sky is not the limit for individuals giving to political candidates and campaigns in Alaska.
There are no limits, according to the Alaska Public Office Commission.
APOC caps donations for non-political groups and political parties. But the state regulator will now allow individual Alaskans to make unlimited contributions in local and state campaigns.
Paula DeLaiarro is the Alaska voter who triggered the APOC new ruling. She formally requested that APOC clarify contribution rules.
But DeLaiarro is not happy with the outcome, which she said will lead to large sums flowing directly to the candidates.
“Given that there is no 24-hour report required for contributions exceeding $2,000 to a candidate (as there is for groups making independent expenditures), we may not know of large contributions to candidates until many months after they are made, depending on where we are in the reporting schedule,” DeLaiarro said.
“Will wealthy donors — previously constrained by the $500 contribution limit to a candidate — now choose to direct large sums to the candidate directly, instead of to an independent expenditure group?” she said.
“This has major ramifications in that the candidate could now entirely control the messaging and the voter outreach.”
‘Avenues of action’ or a speed bump?
The Alaska Public Interest Research Group is considering “possible avenues of action” following the APOC decision to remove individual campaign contribution limits.
Veri di Suvero, who directs the nonprofit organization, accused the Alaska Public Office Commission of creating chaos with its decision.
“This action effectively renders as useless the ability of everyday Alaskans to elect grassroots candidates,” she said.
Di Suvero dismissed APOC as “punting,” for its statement that the Legislature should consider reforms.
APOC had indicated in its order that it was not willing to overstep a 2021 appeals court ruling striking down limits on individual campaign contributions.
The commission said in its ruling that the decision may be appealed to the superior court.
A dozen states now allow for unlimited individual campaign contributions, including Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi and Oregon.
When experience is not a plus
Inexperienced candidates are winning office in growing numbers, according to research by the University of North Carolina.
Incumbents typically have the advantage, with their names better known and organizations in place.
But UNC political scientists Sarah Treul and Rachel Porter found that a greater number of inexperienced candidates are running for office and winning.
Their research looked back 20 years at campaigns for federal office and found that the track record for newcomer candidates is improving, especially in more recent election cycles.
They attribute the gains to widespread use of social media. Candidates no longer need big financial backing or name recognition to get noticed by voters.
“We started to see these patterns in the more recent congressional elections where the candidates without prior experience were performing better,” Treul said in an interview with Five Thirty-Eight.
Sometimes a viral social media campaign will help elevate an unknown candidate to popularity and to elective office, as was the case with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who defeated a long-time incumbent in 2018.