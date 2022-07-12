Tiberius Newbill, 6, has cancer and needs a bone marrow transplant. The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics is helping find him a donor.
A booth at the games, which begin Wednesday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, will be available to anyone who wants to have a genetic test and join the bone marrow registry.
Newbill, who lives in Anchorage, is Black, white and Inupiaq. Being mixed race makes it harder to find a genetic match. None of Newbill’s family members were found to be a suitable donor. Patients are more likely to match with donors of a similar ethnic background, according to Be The Match, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that operates a national bone marrow donor program.
“Our hope is to register as many people as possible,” said Chris Chen, account manager at Be The Match.
It takes a few minutes to fill out an online form and self-administer a cheek swab for the genetic test, Chen said. The WEIO games run through Saturday, and genetic testing will be available from 5-10 p.m. nightly.
Officials at WEIO decided to offer the testing after being approached by someone from Be The Match.
“We were honored to be asked,” said Gina Kalloch, chairwoman of the WEIO board of directors and also a mother and grandmother.
“He’s a little guy,” she said. “I think people, when they understand what’s going on, they are going to be pretty enthusiastic about donating a sample.”
Newbill was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia — “notoriously aggressive and hard to cure” — in May 2021, according to an online fundraiser by his mother, Tasha Newbill.
He is currently in an experimental trial at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, where he is allowed to run around and ride a bike in the hallways, according to updates posted on the family’s GoFundMe webpage at gofund.me/a171594d.
As of June 29, Newbill, who has two brothers, was still recovering from his last cycle of chemotherapy.
The boy has had more than 100 transfusions. He relapsed in February after an experimental stem cell transplant, KTOO radio reported.
The bone marrow registry has more than 2 million potential donors listed, and Newbill is one of 14,000 people in the United States looking for a match, according to Chen. He wasn’t sure how many people in Alaska need bone marrow.
“We are looking for one specific person for Tiberius,” Chen said.
A volunteer must be between 18 and 40 years old, healthy, HIV- and hepatitis-free, and free of chronic back pain, Chen said.
About 85% of the time, the donation process is simple and similar to donating blood except it can take up to six hours.
About 15% of the time, bone marrow must be extracted from the back of the pelvic bone in a procedure that is conducted under general anesthesia, Chen said.
Medical and other expenses are covered by Be The Match.
Volunteers are contacted by telephone if they match with a patient. They are told the patient’s age, diagnosis and gender but not the name.
“We ask that they would be willing to donate to any patient that they are matched with or could be matched with,” Chen said. “There is a constant need for more people to join the registry.”