Early snowfall and ice made for hazardous road conditions this weekend, contributing to numerous wrecks and closures in the Fairbanks area.
Troopers responded to multiple motor vehicle accidents across interior Alaska, according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.
A portion of the George Parks Highway in Wasilla temporarily shut down Friday evening near Mile 289 after a semi-truck rolled over in the northbound lane, according to McDaniel. The highway was closed for nearly an hour.
On Saturday, Ballaine Hill in Fairbanks was briefly closed while troopers responded to a northbound collision near the top of the hill, McDaniel said. The route opened after less than an hour, but drivers were instructed to drive with extreme caution, as road conditions were poor throughout the area.
The following day, a motor vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway involving a semi truck closed Mile 1330, West of Tok near Tanacross, for 10 hours, troopers said.
On Monday, road conditions continued to be poor across interior Alaska due to continued snow and ice, McDaniel said. Troopers urge residents to use caution when driving in hazardous winter conditions.
“As winter sets in across the state, we encourage everyone to slow down and drive for the conditions. Ensure that you leave extra space between you and the car in front of you. It is also a good time to make sure that your tires have adequate tread or that you install studded or winter tires. Keep a shovel and warm clothing in your car in case you become stranded,” McDaniel said.
Troopers did not provide additional information regarding how many accidents the agency responded to or the injuries that occurred as a result of the wrecks.
Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks, said local agencies working under the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) responded to more than 30 crashes since snowfall began on Friday.
Soden said the Fairbanks Police Department responded to 12 accidents, the North Pole Police Department responded to one, and the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to three accidents. The remaining 16 accidents were covered by other local fire departments under FECC dispatch.
Although Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said accidents are not uncommon during the first snowfall, he encouraged residents to be considerate of other drivers during the winter season.
“We definitely see more accidents with the first snow of the year because many drivers don’t immediately adjust their driving habits to compensate for the winter road conditions,” he explained.
“You don’t want to create a potentially dangerous situation by not cleaning snow off of your vehicle and then having it impact other drivers’ visibility. We’re a pretty tight knit community here, so let’s look after each other,” Dupee said.
Light snow and rain is expected to return to Fairbanks Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.