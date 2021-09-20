Covid-19 brought five more deaths to Alaska this weekend and more than 2,000 new infections.
Two of the deaths happened in Anchorage, with other in Homer, Anchor Point and Sitka. Four of the deceased were in their 60s and one in the 50s.
While nationally the number of daily infections started to level off, Alaska hasn’t gotten to the slowdown yet, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said last week.
“Cases started going up in July, and we are still on the upward trajectory,” he said. “Alaska is experiencing one of the sharpest surges in the country right now.”
Friday brought 916 new Covid cases, Saturday saw 663 and Sunday saw 529.
Locally, Fairbanks reported 113 new cases over the weekend, North Pole reported 36 and 15 more were identified somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area had 18 new infections, Delta Junction nine, Denali Borough two and Healy one.
Among places with the highest case counts over the weekend, Anchorage reported 850, Wasilla 131, Eagle River 121, Juneau 94, Utqiagvik 74, North Slope Borough 73 and Palmer 73. For more information on cases, go to dhss.alaska.gov.
The weekend also brought four new hospitalizations to the state. Currently, 198 Alaska patients are diagnosed with Covid-19 and 11 are considered persons under investigation. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19 is 17.7%.
“Most hospitals are on divert status and are unable to accept patients,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said last week. She said that the Mat-Su hospital where she works is equipped to serve 14 ICU patients but is treating 20 right now.
“I saw three of my favorite nurses quit because they are just tired,” Zink said. “They are working in conditions they never worked before.”
However, Zink added that emergency departments stay open and people who feel ill should seek medical help.
“While things are busy and stressed we still want people to get care,” she said.