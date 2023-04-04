Wednesday is the last day to buy a $3 Nenana Ice Classic ticket and guess when the ice will go out on the Tanana River.
The ice was 30.8 inches thick on Monday. Maybe that information can help predict when the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will topple.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Wednesday is the last day to buy a $3 Nenana Ice Classic ticket and guess when the ice will go out on the Tanana River.
The ice was 30.8 inches thick on Monday. Maybe that information can help predict when the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will topple.
Every year since 1917, people guess the exact date and time (hour and minute) that the ice will move the tripod set into the river ice and trip the clock. Sometimes there is one winner, sometimes a group of winners.
Some guessers take a scientific approach and carefully study the ice for months. Others choose a birthday or favorite set of numbers for their tickets.
The winning time becomes apparent sometime in April or May. In 2022, the ice went out on May 2 at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time. The jackpot was $242,923 split among 18 winners. In 2021, the ice went out at 12:50 p.m. on April 30 and 12 winners shared the $233,591 pot. In 2020, 12:56 p.m. on April 27 was the winning guess.
It was big surprise in 2019 when the ice went out at 12:21 a.m. on April 14.
All the red Nenana Ice Classic buckets, distributed statewide, will soon be collected and tickets will begin being tabulated in Nenana. Careful counting of tickets ensures that names of winners can be known quickly after the tripod falls.
For more information on the Nenana Ice Classic see www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.