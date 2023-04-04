Nenana Ice Classic

Hundreds of red Nenana Ice Classic cans are in stores statewide, awaiting guesses on when the Tanana River ice will go out. Tickets will be on sale through April 5. 

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

Wednesday is the last day to buy a $3 Nenana Ice Classic ticket and guess when the ice will go out on the Tanana River.

The ice was 30.8 inches thick on Monday. Maybe that information can help predict when the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will topple.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.