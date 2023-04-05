Winter storm

Gary Black/News-Miner

Graters, sanders and plow trucks took to the streets of Fairbanks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, as a winter storm dumped significant snowfall in the Tanana Valley.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell issued an emergency order Wednesday extending the deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles on Alaska roadways.

Because of extended winter weather conditions across much of the state, the order was issued to help drivers with winter driving.