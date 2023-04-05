Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell issued an emergency order Wednesday extending the deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles on Alaska roadways.
Because of extended winter weather conditions across much of the state, the order was issued to help drivers with winter driving.
Alaskans living below the 60 North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Aleutian Chain, Southwest Alaska, Southern Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak, may use studded tires until May 1. Alaskans living above the 60 North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, may use studded tires until May 15. Latitude 60 crosses Alaska from east to west, just south of Prince William Sound, Seward and Chefornak.
“Much of Alaska is experiencing prolonged winter weather after a heavy snow winter that has extended the ice season well into April,” Cockrell in a news release. “This 15-day extension for the studded tire removal deadline will provide additional time to switch to regular tires without compromising safety.”