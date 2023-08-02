Balls flew into cups and nobody threw up at the Tanana Valley Fair Beer Pong Tournament Tuesday.
The Pong Dongers, made up of athletes Jayton Grubb and Samuel Bunting, claimed victory against Nothing But Splash in the championship round. They were awarded a gift box courtesy of Lat 65 Brewing Company.
“We didn’t give up on each other,” Grubb said.
Beer Pong, usually played with cups full of water, is a game popular among college students in the United States. Teams stand on opposite ends of a long table behind plastic cups arranged like bowling pins and try to throw pingpong balls into the other team’s cups to win.
The Dongers led for most of the final round as they were up four cups. Nothing But Splash eventually tied the match with each team at two cups left each and again at one cup left. The match remained tied for more than 10 minutes until the Dongers finally sank one, and Nothing But Splash failed their redemption shots.
“It was the wind,” said Bobby of Nothing But Splash, who didn’t want to give his last name. “I usually try to shoot it straight but I kept shooting it to the right.”
Bunting said being able to calculate the wind was key to his success. He often timed his shots for when the wind was not blowing.
Six teams of two entered the tournament, which was held outside the fair’s beer tent. Each one had a comical name, like the Old Farts, whose combined age equals over 100 years old.
The Old Farts, Mike Wilcher and Eric Wilkens, also battled valiantly in the competition. They lost in the semi final to the Dongers.
The Dongers were up by seven cups against the Old Farts at one point, before Wilcher and Wilkens made several consecutive shots granting them balls back. The Old Farts ended up tying the match and making their redemption shot on two occasions before falling short.
“This is my first time playing beer pong,” Wilcher said. “I didn’t even know what it was.”
The fair continues through Aug. 6 with dozens of events and competitions. A full schedule can be found on its website.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter