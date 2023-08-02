Balls flew into cups and nobody threw up at the Tanana Valley Fair Beer Pong Tournament Tuesday.

The Pong Dongers, made up of athletes Jayton Grubb and Samuel Bunting, claimed victory against Nothing But Splash in the championship round. They were awarded a gift box courtesy of Lat 65 Brewing Company.

