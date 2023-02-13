“Oh give me a home, where the Wood Bison roam, and the moose and the caribou play…” 🎼
On Feb. 14, an informational program for the public on the comeback of the wood buffalo will be held at 7 p.m. at Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association. The topic? Wood bison again are roaming the state of Alaska, and more are coming.
Luke Rogers, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wood Bison Project assistant, will show a video of last summer‘s release of yearling wood bison and provide an update on the herd’s status. He'll also reveal plus what is in the future for the wood bison project.
Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association is located at 1230 TVSA Way, across Airport Way from Fred Meyer West. For more information call Grant Lewis at 488-2884.