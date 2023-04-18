Bird migration today is a hot top in classrooms and field offices devoted to ecology. Scientists want to learn how these migratory species are adapting to Alaska’s landscape and temperature changes. However, most of us ordinary bird lovers can simply scan the skies and enjoy the grandeur of our 470-plus bird species. Here are a few of the News-Miner’s fine, feathered friends.
These gorgeous visitors migrate in abundant numbers to Alaska and to distant Siberia (hopefully without having to produce a passport). Everything is “long” about sandhill cranes: Long distance, flying, long legs, long neck and long bills. Greet them in colonies at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.
These shy backyard birds change plumage, and the males are dazzling at breeding time. The males seem to be wearing a veritable tuxedo with their puffed white fronts, black top feathers and stylish wingtips. The birds are here now, so catch them while you can. They’ll be taking off on the last part of their migration soon.
These are the pretty birds of the air as they travel the skies in precise formations. Their white patched throats and regal bearing makes them fun to watch. Just be careful where you step on ballfields and golf courses.
Ready or not, the first trumpeter swans have reached Fairbanks and their brethren will follow as the snow melts. Listen closely to their distinctive call that birdwatchers liken to a French horn. That’s them presenting Beethoven’s Horn Sonata in F (for Fairbanks) major.
If you trek through spruce forests for your exercise, doubtless you’ve befriended this fearless tiny bird. Seen from a distance they look all black-and-white, but get closer and you’ll observe the splash of yellow on their foreheads.
On their way to Alaska from the southern hemisphere is the ubiquitous shorebird known as the whimbrel. Although drab in color, the whimbrel is fun to watch as it extracts its next meal out of the ground with its powerful curved beak.