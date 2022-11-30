A federal grand jury in Anchorage has returned an indictment charging a Wasilla man with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Alaska State Troopers arrested David Wayne Anderson on Nov. 3 in connection with the abduction and assault of a teenage girl on Nov. 2. The girl was abducted near her Wasilla home and told troopers she was assaulted by the unknown man who abducted her, according to a trooper dispatch. Anderson, a registered sex offender, remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex.