Two major fires burning in the Interior grew significantly following warm temperatures over the weekend. The Clear Fire near Anderson and the Minto Lakes Fire west of Fairbanks are roughly 10,000 acres each, and there are evacuation orders in place for residents in the proximity of both fires.
The Clear Fire
A tragedy occurred on site of the Clear Fire on Sunday night, as a helicopter crash claimed the life of Wasilla pilot Douglas Ritchie. Ritchie was conducting a long-line activity when the Huey he was piloting crashed while landing on the Anderson Airport’s helipad.
“After receiving news of the accident, crews on the Clear Fire incident stood down for the rest of the evening,” reads a statement from the Alaska Division of Forestry. Work continued on the fire on Monday morning.
The Clear Fire is now estimated to be roughly 9,550 acres; it was last approximated at 5,500 acres, but the change is largely due to more accurate data. The blaze is threatening both subdivisions of Anderson and cabins and Native allotments along the Teklanika River.
The fire is estimated to be 7% contained on Monday, according to the Division of Forestry. Crews were able to make progress on Sunday because thick smoke blocked the sun’s heat, which moderated the fire activity, according to the Division of Forestry.
On Monday, boats shuttled personnel and equipment to the north side of the fire, along the Teklanika River. Some personnel are conducting structure protection for native allotments and cabins along the Teklanika River as well as connecting containment lines.
Other crews are reinforcing fire breaks north of the Kobe Agricultural Area and between the city of Anderson and the eastern side of the blaze.
The Denali Borough issued an evacuation order for residents of Anderson subdivisions, including the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson Subdivision and the Quota Subdivision, on Saturday afternoon after the fire moved within two miles of Anderson subdivisions. The order remains in place for Anderson subdivisions, but not for the City of Anderson.
Evacuation shelters are in place at the Tri-Valley School in Healy and the Nenana City School.
“Additional resources are arriving, and fire managers expect to continue gaining ground on the incident as long as weather conditions remain stable,” reads a statement from the Division of Forestry. However, the release continues, fuel is extremely dry and combustible, and the weather is expected to remain very warm over the next few days.
The Clear Fire was first reported on June 21, burning in a mixture of tundra, brush, hardwood and black spruce.
The Minto Lakes Fire
The Minto Lakes Fire, which is burning between Washington Creek and the Chatanika River (two miles north of the Murphy Dome Road boat launch), continued to grow over the weekend. An evacuation order is in place for some residents.
Also a lightning fire that began on June 21, the Division of Forestry estimates the blaze to be roughly 9,200 acres. The fire more than doubled in size on Thursday night, and continues to expand.
There are currently 25 firefighters working on the blaze, and a Type 3 Incident Command Team from Oregon took over fire management on Monday.
The Incident Command Team and Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Operations Department set the evacuation level for residents north of the Chatanika River and west of the Murphy Dome boat launch at “Go,” meaning that people should leave the area immediately. The level is set at “Set” for residents west of Shovel Creek along the Chatanika River Valley. A “Set” level means that people should be ready and prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, with all important and essential items packed.
The decision to recommend evacuation was made due to the proximity of the fire and “limited access in and out of the area.”
Air quality
Smoke from fires throughout the Interior is degrading air quality in Fairbanks. The Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern Alaska. Air quality could fall into the “Very Unhealthy” category, warns the advisory, which is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday.