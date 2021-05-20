Buses begin transporting visitors into Denali National Park today, but seats are limited and both transit and tour buses in June and July are close to being sold out. Limited seats are still available in May and August.
The tourism season at Denali National Park is bouncing back from Covid, but safety precautions are still in place and each bus is only filling half the seats — that means 20 seats per transit bus and 24 seats per tour bus.
The park and the Denali Chamber of Commerce are still encouraging visitors to come to the area, but pointing out that there is plenty to do besides taking a bus into the park.
“We’ve got years of people saying the bus tour is Denali,” said Vanessa Jusczak, director of the Denali Chamber of Commerce. “Now we have to pivot and tell people that’s not all there is.”
The chamber has been spreading that word for some time now. And those limited seat numbers could change anytime, depending upon advice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and of course, politics.
According to Jim LeBel of Denali’s Commercial Services Team, Doyon/ Aramark Joint Ventures hired 38 bus drivers this year, compared to 123 drivers in 2019, before Covid hit. It is not likely that additional drivers will be hired because that would also require additional bus washers, mechanics, dispatchers and reservation agents. Employee housing has also been adapted to single occupancy as a Covid safety measure, so more employees would make it difficult to maintain that protocol.
That small number of drivers limits how many buses can operate, LeBel said.
During the peak season, June 8 to Aug. 18, 11 transit buses can be reserved in advance and an additional two buses can be booked 48 hours in advance, for a total of 13 daily transit buses. Those seats can be reserved at www.reservedenali.com or in person at the Denali Bus Depot or the Riley Creek Mercantile.
Transit buses, formerly known as shuttle buses, do not provide guided tours. However, experienced drivers usually offer commentary. Passengers can hop off anywhere on the park road, hike for awhile, and catch a ride back on another bus. The limited schedule, however, means visitors may have longer than usual wait times in flagging down a bus and should plan accordingly, LeBel said.
Tundra Wilderness Tour buses, which provide narration along the park road, are also only selling 50 percent of the bus seats, but working with package tour groups to allow groups already in a safety bubble to travel together. So some groups may exceed 50% capacity.
An estimated 11 to 15 tour buses will operate daily.
The first 15 miles of the park road remain open and drivers can take personal vehicles that far, to Savage River. Visitor can expect parking could get challenging at this popular destination.
The bus season officially begins today.
