Fairbanksans hoping to get a Covid-19 vaccine or booster shot at Walmart were out of luck for a several days. The Fairbanks Walmart pharmacy had no appointments available online, and scheduled appointments were cancelled and rescheduled.
The lack of vaccine was due to a freezer malfunction, according to Walmart spokesperson Marilee McInnis. Employees moved the vaccine from the freezer to a refrigerator “in order to maintain safe storage and handling.”
Walmart cancelled appointments “out of an abundance of caution” so the store could confirm with the manufacturer that the proper steps had been taken, McInnis said. Luckily, no vaccine was lost, said McInnis, and Walmart began offering appointments again on Tuesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid vaccines can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month. Once they are thawed, however, they cannot be refrozen.
Although the Walmart pharmacy has resumed offering Covid vaccines after only a few days, the pause occurred at a crucial time; health officials are pushing vaccination and booster shots in order to minimize the impact of the new Omicron variant.
No cases of Omicron have been detected in Alaska yet, but health officials believe it is only a matter of time before the variant arrives in the state. It is not yet known whether existing vaccines will be entirely effective against the new variant, but “Imperfect protection is better than no protection at all,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.
Alaska’s vaccination rate, once the highest in the nation, has dropped to 33rd in the United States. Although the rate continues to rise, it is increasing very slowly. As of Tuesday, 56% of Alaskans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated, and 62% have received at least one dose, according to statistics from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The vaccination rate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to lag behind that of the state. The FNSB’s rate of 49% is ahead of only two other regions in Alaska.