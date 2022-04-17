Bill Walker said he is being called to serve again as governor.
That call comes from Alaskans who urged him to enter the 2022 race.
While there are seven announced candidates in 2022, some already see the race as a battle between two Alaska governors: Republican incumbent Mike Dunleavy and former Gov. Walker, an independent.
“We are the team voted most likely to prevail by people who are looking for a solution,” Walker said, referring to his ticket with Heidi Drygas, a lifelong Alaskan originally from Fairbanks.
“We are not too far to the right or to the left. We feel good about that.”
Supporters, Walker says, see him as the candidate most likely to win against Dunleavy. And they have shown him the polling numbers to prove it.
As Walker recalls his decision: “A group came and asked me to run. My inclination was, ‘Thanks but no thanks.’ … I then got calls from legislators concerned that whatever they do, the [current] governor will veto.”
While it is early in the 2022 campaign, the governor’s race may look like a repeat or perhaps a sequel to 2018, when Dunleavy won the governor’s office after Walker, the incumbent, dropped out in the waning days of the campaign. Walker, 70, said it is love for Alaska and his dedication to the state that drives him to run again — and this time to win.
In a 90-minute interview with the News-Miner, Walker talked about a need to bring Alaskans together to focus on the economy and Alaska’s future. As an independent, Walker said he is in a better position to do that.
Walker, who was joined by Drygas for the interview, said the two are positioning themselves as “middle-of-the-road solution folks.”
“We are a little bit of everything, in some respects,” Walker said, referring to himself and Drygas, the former state labor commissioner and an independent. “We tend to meet folks where they are and not try to change their positions on anything. We bring middle-ground, practical, nonpartisan solutions for Alaska and Alaskans.
“There is a wide swath of folks in Alaska who believe like we do,” Walker added. “We are not anti-party at all. But we have reached a point as a state that we believe that with some issues we can do it better and accomplish more by working with all sides.”
Walker emphasized that Drygas, as lieutenant governor, will be an integral part of his team and administration.
Walker is originally from Fairbanks and grew up in Delta Junction and Valdez. He worked as a carpenter, laborer and teamster on the trans-Alaska oil pipeline before heading to law school. Walker has four adult children and six grandchildren.
Fairbanks is the hometown for Drygas, too. A graduate of Lathrop High School, she earned a history degree at University of Alaska Fairbanks. “I am proud of this town and my Fairbanks roots,” Drygas said. “I feel very invested in this community, which has done a lot for me and for my family.”
Neither Walker nor Drygas spoke of Dunleavy by name but both contrasted how a Walker administration would operate differently than the current administration.
Leadership is about “one-on-one relationships and not bulldozing an agenda through,” Drygas said. “That is why we have not progressed the state at all. There has been no leadership or compromise,” she said, a reference to Dunleavy.
Walker said that he believes in the ability of lawmakers to work through challenges together, which he said he emphasized as Alaska governor from 2014-2018.
“Having seen us go through significant crises in this state, I have a lot of faith in Alaskans,” Walker said, noting that he used to stay in Juneau during sessions as lawmakers worked through difficult issues.
“Contrast that with the current administration, where the governor took off with a few days left in session so that he could go bear hunting. It is an abdication of your responsibility,” Drygas said.
“I’ve had many meetings with people who did not like me or agree with me. But I still met with them,” Walker added. “I wanted to hear why they were where they were. Everything was about how we advance the solution.
“That is a different style than the current governor, who is more combative and accusing of this and that,” Walker said.
And what would a new Walker administration prioritize?
Walker said he would be “laser focused” on the economy and on the $120 billion in federal funding that is becoming available nationwide through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in 2021. But states first must apply and compete for most of the federal dollars. “I will not be satisfied if we come out of this with one-fiftieth,” he said.
Walker described the funds as a “transformational opportunity” to build out Alaska’s infrastructure, whether it’s bringing clean water and plumbing to rural and remote villages or improving broadband internet access across the entire state.
Drygas, the former state labor commissioner, noted that Alaska has regional training hubs that can ready Alaska’s workforce to develop the infrastructure needed and to advance Alaska’s economy, in areas that include construction, aviation and health care.
“We need to grow our own workforce,” she said. Both Drygas and Walker noted the net out-migration of working age adults from Alaska, a trend they vowed to change.
A first order of business in 2022 is to get Alaska’s finances in order, Walker said. “We have been living off our savings. This year we might not have to because of the spike in oil prices,” Walker said.
But any business deciding whether to invest in Alaska needs to see a fiscal plan in place, Walker said.
The Alaska economy and advancing the state’s interests need to be prioritized over politics, he said. “Governors come and go. It is the future of the state that is most important. I used to tell the Cabinet I can live with every decision I make, but I can’t live with the ones I don’t make as governor ... If we don’t act for the state, then who will?”