Whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention will appear on a statewide ballot in November, with a broad-based group already organized against the measure.
Defend Our Constitution, composed of labor, political and business members, warned Thursday that a constitutional convention in Alaska would be “costly, risky and dangerous” to Alaska and the economy.
“A constitutional convention for Alaska is a bad idea at this time,” said former Democratic Sen. Cathy Giessel, a founding member of Defend Our Constitution, which is campaigning against the measure.
Alaska is one of three states where voters will decide this fall whether to hold a constitutional convention, a gathering of elected delegates who propose changes and amendments to the state constitution.
Other states deciding on a constitutional convention this fall are Missouri and New Hampshire.
Alaska has not had a constitutional convention since the original one in Fairbanks. The first convention was held at the University of Alaska, in the winter of 1955-1956.
Every 10 years Alaska is required by law to put the question to voters. The last time Alaskans voted on whether to hold a constitutional convention was in 2012, and the measure was rejected.
Members of Defend Our Constitution said at a press conference Thursday they are concerned that political discord in Alaska and culture wars nationally may compel Alaska voters to support the idea.
'Costly, risky and dangerous'
The group’s mission is to convince Alaskans to vote “no” on the measure. Members described a convention as unnecessary, expensive and potentially having consequences that harm the state’s future.
“We must defend our Constitution and prevent a costly, risky and dangerous convention that puts everything up for grabs,” said Joelle Hall, president of the Alaska AFL-CIO.
“There’s a lot we would like to change and legislation to push for, but opening up the constitution is not the way to address any of these issues. Alaska has one of the best Constitutions in the country,” she said.
Opponents say that a constitutional convention would allow elected delegates to propose fundamental changes to the Alaska Constitution and its framework, though any change would need approval by voters.
“At this point it would be disastrous for us to put our foundation up for grabs,” said former state Sen. John Coghill, a Republican from Fairbanks.
“Alaska is built on a very good foundation,” Coghill said. “It could be better, no doubt about it. But opening up the constitution in a highly polarized world would impact its foundation and cause us to falter.”
Coghill, whose father was a delegate at Alaska’s original constitutional convention, opposes one in today’s politically charged climate.
“Economically, it is not a good idea. Investors would stand back and watch Alaska languish,” Coghill said. “At this point in history, let’s not do it.”
A process in place
Coghill noted that Alaska already has a process in place for amending the constitution.
The Alaska Constitution has been amended 28 times under a process that requires the Alaska Legislature to agree by a two-thirds vote to forward the amendment to a statewide ballot.
Penny Gage, managing director at Launch Alaska, said she is worried how the business community would respond if “we were to revisit the Constitution in a wholesale way.”
Gage said that certainty and stability are key for businesses and the Alaska economy to thrive.
Gage and her husband recently bought their first home in Alaska. Gage expressed concern about the impact of a convention on the state’s future.
“As someone who is part of the rising generation I care deeply about the future of this state,” she said. “I am committed to this state but it has not always been easy. A state constitutional convention could cause years of stress on Alaska and the economy.”
Rep. Bruce Edgmon, an independent from Dillingham, said the Alaska Constitution has withstood the test of time. Given the divisiveness in politics, Edgmon said he does not see the “greater good” in a constitutional convention.
“I strongly oppose it and will work with constituents so they understand what is at stake,” he said.