A newly-created Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready to serve the rural community.
“We’re starting from scratch,” volunteer chief Mark Riemenschneider said. “It’s fire, emergency medical service and rescue.”
Two Rivers is a small community on Chena Hot Springs Road. Until now, it has not had an established fire service.
“We don’t have a fire service where we live, past mile 11 on Chena Hot Springs Road,” the chief said. “If your home was hit by fire, you had to sit there and watch it burn.”
That longstanding fear, plus a string of arsons last summer, led to a sense of urgency to create a community department.
“The biggest jump, I would say, would be when the arsons started,” he said. “That’s when the community really came together.”
Jamison Gallion was 17 when he was arrested Aug. 27, 2021, and charged in connection with a series of fires that terrorized the tight-knit community for three months. The fires destroyed homes, businesses and community spaces. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.
“The community deserves a fire service out there with the amount of people we have,” Riemenschneider said. “The only way we are going to get it is if we do it on our own. So that’s what we did.”
Riemenschneider, retired from the U.S. Air Force, is able to devote considerable time to the effort. So are many of the other 10 volunteers. Some of them are also retired veterans.
“This is my new job,” Riemenschneider said.
Volunteers are already undergoing emergency medical training, so they can also provide ambulance service to local residents.
“We’re 30 to 40 minutes waiting on an ambulance to come to us,” Riemenschneider said. “We can be on the scene in five to seven minutes.”
The new Two Rivers chief is in Nenana this month with three colleagues training to be certified as an EMT1. The entire 10-person volunteer force has been certified as emergency trauma technicians. Four volunteers are in the midst of the three-week EMT1 training.
Nenana Fire Chief Joe Forness offered emergency medical training for free. The Nenana Volunteer Fire Department is also providing a tender fire engine to the new department.
“Chief Joe is a godsend,” Riemenschneider said. “If it wasn’t for him, this wouldn’t happen. Words can’t explain how grateful we are to the Nenana Fire Department.”
The volunteers are staying in the Nenana department’s bunkhouse during the free training. They are also getting on-the-job training, tagging along on some ambulance calls.
“You can teach all day in the classroom, but until they actually get out and put hands on a patient, they have no idea what they’re dealing with,” Forness said. “So classroom at day and ambulance calls at night.nThey are all ETTs, so they are state certified.”
That on-the-job training has been successful.
“Ironically, calls we had were exactly the same things we were teaching the previous day,” Forness noted.
Now, the new department needs a home and expects to discuss that soon with the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
When Riemenschneider retired from the Air Force, he realized he still felt committed to service. Leading the new department was a perfect fit for him.
“After 21 years of military, I need to continue serving in some capacity,” he said. “It’s the best way to serve my community and to give my neighbors and community something they deserve to have.”
He has lived in the Two Rivers community for the past eight years. When he turned his attention to creating a volunteer fire department, he found lots of support. The Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department is now a 501©3 nonprofit organization.
“We are moving in the right direction for everything, which is nice,” he said.
The department is on the hunt for an ambulance. Other departments throughout the state continue to offer support, including donating equipment.
The volunteers want nothing but to see this happen,” Riemenschneider said. ‘We want to build something to last.”
The new fire department can be reached at TwoRiversFD@outlook.com or by calling Riemenschneider at 907-519-2083.