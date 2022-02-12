A group of residents gathered Friday in Fairbanks for a community vigil to remember Sophie Sergie, a 20-year-old woman tragically murdered at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993.
The vigil celebrated the life of Sergie, of Pitka’s Point, and the conviction of her killer — who was brought to justice Thursday after nearly 29 years of walking free.
A Fairbanks jury convicted Steven H. Downs of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in the death of Sergie, whose body was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the university on April 26, 1993. Downs was arrested in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched semen from the crime scene.
The case, which had previously been cold for nearly 25 years, paved the way for advocates across the state and renewed debate about the safety of Alaska Native women in Fairbanks and beyond.
“Sophie’s death and life shaped the work of so many advocates here in Fairbanks and across our state that we could not let justice for her and her family go unmarked today,” said Janelle Chapin, program specialist manager with the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center.
“We felt that we wanted to show our support because her family is so far away and many were not able to be here today, and to let them know that she was never forgotten,” she added.
The crowd gathered outside Rabinowitz Courthouse in downtown with candles in hand to hear speakers and observe a moment of silence in Sergie’s honor. Organizers said they had only expected a handful of residents to attend the event, but nearly 30 people gathered outside the courthouse at noon Friday.
“We were very happy with the turnout and the number of people that came on such short notice,” said Chapin, adding that the attendance was especially impressive given Friday’s low temperatures.
The event was organized by the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Native Association. The organizations plan to hold a larger community vigil in Sergie’s honor on Sept. 26, the date of Downs’ sentencing hearing in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Downs will be held without bail at Fairbanks Correctional Center until the hearing in September.