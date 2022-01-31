The future home for Interior Alaska’s only veterans cemetery will receive $3.27 million for development under Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s capital budget before lawmakers.
The House Finance Committee heard testimony on Friday from state budget and veterans affairs officials for purchasing property near Ester Dome long considered as a site for the veterans cemetery. The veterans cemetery has bipartisan backing from elected officials in greater Fairbanks.
“I support the creation of a veterans cemetery in Interior Alaska. Funding the project is worthy of broad legislative support, and I am hopeful that we can do so yet this session,” Republican Rep. Bart LeBon said Sunday.
“This is a project that has been a hope and a dream for many Fairbanks veterans and their loved ones,” Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins said.
Alaska has just two other veterans cemeteries. They are Fort Richardson National Cemetery at Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson in Anchorage and Sitka National Cemetery.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has among the state’s highest concentrations of military veterans. But there is no cemetery in greater Fairbanks dedicated to war veterans.
The governor’s fiscal 2023 capital budget calls for providing $2.27 million in state dollars for the new veterans cemetery matched by $1 million in federal funds.
The property is in the area of a gravel pit off the Parks Highway at Mile 344. The money also would pay for an environmental cleanup.
“The proposed site off the Parks Highway appears to be an acceptable location pending the outcome of an environmental risk assessment,” said LeBon, who sits on the Finance Committee that heard the proposal last week.
LeBon: ‘We have been waiting quite a while for this’
At the hearing last week, LeBon asked state officials about the proposed $3.2 million for the veterans cemetery in the governor’s capital budget.
“Is that turnkey? Is that everything — purchase and cleanup?” LeBon asked.
“The additional funding would let us start construction and would also take care of lead abatement at the Ester site,” said Bob Ernisse, administration service director at the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “It would let us purchase the site.”
“We have been waiting quite a while for this,” said LeBon, who asked when the site purchase and cleanup would take place. Ernisse said he would get information on the timeline and let the representative know.
The veterans cemetery will cost $1 million per year to operate, which covers two full-time positions, Ernisse said.
The cemetery has been a dream of Interior Alaska leaders, veterans and their families for more than a decade.
After taking office, Dunleavy deleted several capital projects in 2019 as part of major statewide spending cuts. More than $1 million designated for the veterans cemetery in greater Fairbanks was eliminated.
Plans for the veterans cemetery had been part of former Gov. Bill Walker’s capital budget.
Hopkins noted that Democratic leaders have worked hard for many years to advance the plan. “The previous administration cut the ribbon, assembly member Guttenberg fought to keep it moving, and now I hope we can get it cleaned up [and] across the line,” Hopkins said, referring to the environmental site work for lead abatement.
With oil revenues higher and federal Covid relief dollars flowing into the state, the Dunleavy administration has offered a larger capital budget for fiscal 2023, said Neil Steininger, who directs the Office of Management and Budget.
The money includes one-time federal Covid relief assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Steininger said at the House Finance Committee hearing.
Steininger noted that the last time there was significant spending on capital projects in Alaska was in fiscal year 2013, prior to the crash in oil revenues.
Since then, capital spending has been “limited to investments in absolute critical needs,” Steininger told lawmakers.
The governor’s fiscal 2023 capital budget does not include another stream of federal dollars anticipated through the infrastructure package that recently passed Congress.
Steininger said that the state does not yet have a full grasp on funding levels or Alaska projects identified in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act adopted late last year.