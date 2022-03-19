NOME — Despite reporting slower than normal business, vendors at the Nome craft fair were happy to be back after a two-year hiatus.
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair returned in 2022. The annual event, which coincides with the end of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, serves as an big source of income for local artisans, many of whom come in from the region’s villages to sell their work each year.
As they have in years before, sellers from across the state covered tables lining Nome’s Old St. Joe’s Church with their homemade work. Vendors’ offerings ranged from pelts and fur products — such as beaver and seal skin hats and slippers — to beaded earrings and bracelets to ivory carvings.
“It’s going well, people have been coming in and browsing,” reported Ben Jack, who is originally from the village of Stebbins but now lives in Nome. This was his first year at the craft fair, and he was selling a variety of art, including many ivory carvings and even a few spears he made with whale bones for hunters. He said that business has been going well but, beyond that, he was just happy to have the opportunity to be there.
“I’m glad to be a part of it,” Jack said.
More experienced vendors, though, said that business has been slower than normal. Typically, the fair is packed with tourists and locals browsing the offerings. This year it was much quieter, with a steady but small stream of people wandering through the tables. Betsy Pikonganna has been selling her beadwork at the fair for many years. She said there have been fewer people here than most years and there were periods with no people. Pikonganna said that, if able, she plans to return next year.
Pikonganna and a few other people attributed the sluggish business to the virus; Covid cases are still relatively high in the region. And, due to the devastating impact the 1918 influenza pandemic had on the villages a century ago, the Norton Sound region has instituted strict Covid precautions.
Sue and Dan Moore have been selling fur products at the craft fair for about 10 years. Since 2009, Sue said they have been bringing the fur garments they make up to Nome from Clam Gulch.
“We come down with six totes, and hopefully go back with two,” Dan said.
Through their business, Howling Wolf Furs, the Moores sell a variety of products, including hats, slippers and boots. Sue said that muffs and ruffs have been particularly popular, likely due to the windy conditions along the Bering Sea Coast.
The Moores said that business has been slower than normal, but that they are excited to be back. “This is the best year ever,” Dan said. Not because they have been selling more products, but because they are able to return, he said.