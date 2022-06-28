An explosion and fire at the Petro Star Refinery in Valdez is under investigation.
Police and firefighters received reports of the explosion and fire at the refinery a little after 5 p.m. Monday, a City of Valdez news release stated. Personnel were on scene within six minutes to find a tanker truck on fire. Firefighters managed to limit the fire to the tanker and immediate loading area. The Valdez Fire Department asked for help from Alyeska Pipeline Service Company Fire & Rescue, which dispatched two trucks to help with firefighting.
Officers briefly closed the road leading to the refinery while fighting the blaze. By 5:50 p.m., the fire was deemed under control and officers reopened the road. Firefighters left the scene at 7 p.m.
Utqiagvik-based Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, the Alaska Native corporation that owns Petro Star, Inc., reported no injuries in the fire and that the refinery was not damaged.
“PSI is working now to conduct a thorough review to determine the cause of the fire,” ASRC said in a released statement. The organization said it’s thankful for the response from the City of Valdez and Alyeska “to minimize damage and prevent any injuries.”
The Petro Star Valdez refinery has been in operation since 1993 and produces about 60,000 barrels per day, including jet fuel, marine diesel and heating fuel.