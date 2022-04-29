A prominent Valdez heli-ski guide died after being carried more than 1,000 feet down a mountain and off a steep cliff in an avalanche.
Michael Hamilton, 46, inadvertently triggered the avalanche while scouting a run for clients in the Chugach Mountains on April 25, according to a statement from Alaska State Troopers.
Hamilton was skiing by a ridgeline near the Pencil Glacier when he accidentally caused a slab avalanche, reads a statement from the Alaska Avalanche Information Center. He was carried off the side of the steep cliff and about 1,500 feet down the mountain.
Hamilton was carrying avalanche mitigation equipment and was able to deploy his avalanche airbag system, the trooper statement read. He was found unconscious on the mountain and flown by the heli-ski helicopter to Valdez for medical treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts from both the heli-ski operation and medical staff in Valdez, Hamilton was declared deceased.
Hamilton, who was employed by the Valdez Heli-Ski Guides operation, was remembered as a “local Valdez legend,” in a statement by the Alaska Avalanche Information Center. A Go Fund Me page created for Hamilton raised over $125,000 in less than 24 hours. “Words cannot describe the loss. He was an unstoppable force of love and strength,” the crowd-funding page reads.
The avalanche that killed Hamilton occurred just one day before what the Alaska Avalanche Information Center referred to as a “near miss” in Thompson Pass. Two snowboarders sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday after they triggered an avalanche near Worthington Glacier. All three snowboarders in the group were at least partially buried and had to be flown off the mountain.
There have been a series of dangerous avalanches in Southcentral Alaska and the Copper River Basin, according to troopers. “Avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry as springtime temperatures cover much of Alaska,” the statement continues.
In the spring, extended periods of sunlight and warm temperatures cause the snow to melt and sluff off slopes — a phenomenon referred to as spring shed. According to the Alaska Avalanche Information Center’s Valdez location, “The spring shed cycle is in full effect.” Spring shed can lead to both surface avalanches or slab avalanches, which occur deeper in the snowpack.
Troopers encourage Alaskans heli-skiing, backcountry skiing or snowmachining to use extreme caution during this time of year. When traveling in the backcountry, always carry avalanche mitigation equipment, such as a shovel, avalanche beacon, probe and avalanche airbag system. It is also important to know how to use this equipment and to travel in a group with people who are also trained.
Additionally, people should check weather conditions and avalanche forecasts before heading out. Avalanche forecasts and observations are available at sites such as the Alaska Avalanche Information Center, alaskasnow.org.