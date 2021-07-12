Paul Tritt Jr. is the first winner of the North Star Community Foundation’s vaccine incentive program.
He won $1,000 after he submitted a photo of his vaccination record, which entered him into a drawing for the cash prize. The second winner will be drawn this week with one winner drawn each week for 10 weeks.
The goal is to encourage people who are not vaccinated to get a Covid shot. If you have not been vaccinated, you get a shot, submit a photo of your vaccination record on an email to 123vax@nscfundalaska, and email it in. All who submit a vaccine record will receive a reply notifying them as successfully being part of the week’s contest. Week two ended Sunday, with the week two drawing happening this week. Week three starts today.
Tritt, originally from Venetie, said he would encourage people who are not vaccinated to get their shot, according to a news release from the foundation. He said the money will be used for some practical things for his grandsons and to get some heating fuel oil.
“This came at a really good time,” Tritt said.
For more information, go the the North Star Community Website at nsc.fundalaska.org, call the number on the website or send inquiries to 123vax@nscfundalaska.org.