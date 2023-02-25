Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough cut the ribbon at the Fairbanks Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Friday morning, ushering in new services for area veterans.
The facility is three times the size as its previous location at Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright, expanding from 4,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet. It incorporates primary care, mental health care, physical therapy, substance use disorder treatment, acupuncture and chiropractic services.
The new clinic improves health outcomes for veterans and increases their access to the best care, McDonough said.
“President Biden often says our most sacred obligation is to prepare the troops we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return,” McDonough said. “That boils down to delivering the most timely access and the best outcomes for vets because at the end of the day they are the ultimate judges of our success.”
“We will fight like hell to ensure you have access to the care and health benefits that you have earned through your courageous service,” McDonough said.
Thomas Steinbrunner, the executive director of the Alaska VA Health Care System, said the facility is the “newest and greatest in the VA inventory.”
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Mary Peltola spoke alongside McDonough at the ceremony.
Alaska has the most veterans per capita than any other state, Murkowski said. Alaska hosts not only a strong, vibrant military, but also those who call home when they retire, she said.
“We are here to serve you as you have served and honored us,” Murkowski stated.
Sullivan told residents that the new facility represents a commitment from the VA to serve veterans that is being fulfilled. “This is the golden heart of American patriotism right here in the Interior,” Sullivan said. He noted that the new location removes the challenge of accessing Fort Wainwright and is a larger space.
“In the last year, the VA provided more care and more benefits to more veterans than at any time in history,” McDonough said. He said that he has noticed increased wait times in the VA, and he is focused on hiring additional healthcare professionals.
The CBOC is located at 2555 Phillips Field Road on the second floor of the Mountain View Building.