The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is extending sign-up dates for three financial assistance programs available to private landowners and tribes in Alaska.
The new application deadlines are: Environmental Quality Incentives Program, March 17 and June 16; Conservation Stewardship Program, March 24 and May 12; and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, March 17.
The deadline extensions are due to additional funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law in August 2022. Some of the highlights for the agricultural communities that USDA serves are:
• The IRA will provide an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate-smart agriculture through several NRCS conservation programs. This builds on other climate efforts, including the renewed efforts to encourage producers to adopt cover crops and implement nutrient management in recent years.
• The USDA will also support other environmental co-benefits, including water conservation, wildlife habitat improvements, and run-off reduction.
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the deadlines to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding.