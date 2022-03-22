The U.S. Marshals Service and Alaska State Troopers are warning of a telephone scam in which convicted sex offenders are told they must met state registration requirements by paying for a bond to avoid being arrested.
There have been reported attempts of a fraudulent caller who identified themselves as a U.S. Marshal or state trooper who told potential victims that warrants would be issued if they did not pay a performance bond, according to a news release from the Marshal's office. Law enforcement does not seek payment or fees over the telephone for people with outstanding arrest warrants or for noncompliant sex offenders, the release states. Additionally, law enforcement does not ask for gift cards, bank routing numbers or bitcoin payments to be made for any purpose.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Alaska State Troopers urge individuals not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
There is no need to contact law enforcement to report you have received a call of this nature, Marshals said in the release, however, if you believe you are a victim of fraud, you should report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Also, you should report online, business or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.