DENALI NATIONAL PARK — Five members of the US House Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition visited Denali National Park to view the effects of rising temperatures in the area last week.
“Working here I really have a front row seat to climate change,” Sharon Stiteler, Denali public affairs officer, said. “I like being able to show that to other people.”
Melting permafrost — soil that stays frozen year round — has created issues for several years in Denali.
In 2014, park workers noticed that the rock glacier around Polychrome Pass had begun sliding due to melting permafrost. By August 2021, it was so serious that 100 loads of gravel had to be shipped to the area every week to keep the Denali Park Road open. The park closed the road at mile 45 ahead of the 2022 visitor season and it has remained closed since, effectively cutting off the rest of the park.
“When permafrost starts melting and giving out methane things start accelerating,” congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL) said.
Construction of a bridge over the area is expected to be completed in 2026, Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell said. The project is funded with $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“It feels good to see all 50 states receiving funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) said. “National parks are one of America’s great treasures.”
The SEEC was founded in 2009 and has 93 members, according to their website. All members are Democrats.
Representative Quigley, who is SEEC co-chair, has been visiting national parks to raise awareness of climate change effects since 2017, as a response to former president Donald Trump pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
“I thought, how can we message this so that people get it.” Quigley said. “Something that all Americans love: national parks.”
Other parks Quigley has visited include Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Acadia National Park in Maine and Everglades National Park in Florida.
“[Climate change] is what our grandchildren are going to be angry about,” he said.
