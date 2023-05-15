NORAD

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 Raptor flies next to a Russian Tu-95 bomber during an intercept in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone in 2020.

United States Air Force jets intercepted six Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near Alaska on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD said it "detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted" aircraft that were operating in and near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

