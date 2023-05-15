United States Air Force jets intercepted six Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near Alaska on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
NORAD said it "detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted" aircraft that were operating in and near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
"Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD said in its statement. "These flights occurred as several planned large-scale U.S. military training exercises are ongoing within Alaska."
The identified Russian aircraft included Tu-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and Su-35 fighter aircraft. None of the aircraft entered sovereign American or Canadian airspace.
The U.S. aircraft deployed include F-16 fighters, F-22 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft.
NORAD said the Russian jets weren't considered a threat as such activity in the international space occurs regularly.
"NORAD tracks and positively identifies all military aircraft that enter the ADIZ, routinely monitors aircraft movements and as necessary, escorts them from the ADIZ," NORAD noted in its statement.
Friday's incident isn't the first time U.S. jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft near Alaskan airspace.
In April, U.S. fighter jets intercepted two Russian military aircraft near Alaska.
"Since Russia resumed out of area Long Range Aviation activity in 2007, NORAD has seen a yearly average of approximately six to seven intercepts of Russian military aircraft in the ADIZ," NORAD stated.
NORAD noted it tracks activity using "a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, airborne radar and fighter aircraft.
"We remain ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty," NORAD stated.
