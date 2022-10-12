Hello, snow

"A snowy surprise in the hills just outside of Fairbanks this morning." Thanks, Nader Kasfy of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot. You can submit your best photo online at newsminer.com

 Nader Kasfy, Fairbanks

The Tok area is under a winter storm warning with up to 12 inches of snow forecast through Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is anticipated to hit the Alaska Highway, according to the National Weather Service. 

