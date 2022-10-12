The Tok area is under a winter storm warning with up to 12 inches of snow forecast through Thursday afternoon.
The heaviest snow is anticipated to hit the Alaska Highway, according to the National Weather Service.
“The Alcan Highway is going to be a mess almost all the way to Delta Junction,” said Craig Eckert, observing program leader with the federal agency.
The storm warning is in effect for the Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, including Tok, Tanacross, Eagle, Tetlin, Northway, Alcan, Chicken and Boundary.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Deltana and Tanana Flats, including Salcha, Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Harding Lake, Birch Lake, Dry Creek, Dot Lake and Healy Lake. These communities could be hit with up to 6 inches of snow.
Chicken is expected to get 4 inches of snow while 2 inches is anticipated in Eagle, according to the weather service report.
The Richardson Highway area south of Isabel Pass is also expected to see snowfall and difficult travel conditions, Eckert said.
Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday afternoon.
The southerly flow is coming from the Gulf of Alaska. Northwest winds are anticipated to gust to 25 mph.
Travelers should expect difficult conditions, low visibility and blowing snow, according to the weather service.
