The snow Fairbanks received Sunday had an unusually high moisture content for Interior Alaska, which means that residents should be particularly concerned about snow loads. Moreover, another 10 inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening in addition to the roughly 10 inches of heavy snow and two inches of rain from the weekend; the accumulation places a heavy load on roofs.
Snow load is essentially the amount of snow that a roof can handle, explained Art Nash, a statewide energy specialist for the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. Nash said that buildings are rated at different levels that are determined by the amount of weight that the roofs can take. This is based on the moisture accumulation and calculated in square feet.
Since it has a higher moisture content, wetter snow such as what Fairbanks received on Sunday will place more of a load on roofs than dry and fluffy snow. “This snow is definitely more laden with moisture than typical Fairbanks snow,” Nash said.
How much weight a roof can handle depends on the building, he said. For example, homes built in the city of Fairbanks after 1991 are required to have a minimum snow load of 60 pounds per square foot. But houses built outside of city limits do not have the same requirements, Nash explained, making it harder to know exactly when people should start clearing their roofs.
Earlier this week, the snow load on a downtown city building was 21 pounds, Fairbanks North Star Borough Building Official Clem Clooten said. This is a little above average, according to Clooten, but not unheard of. Toward the end of last winter, for example, the snow load was 34 pounds.
However, Nash said, “It’s a good idea to be safer than sorry.” Especially considering the unusually high amount of moisture in the snow on Sunday, “just as a general rule of thumb I’d start clearing it off personally,” he said.
Clooten emphasized that the snow load varies based on location (with more snow in higher elevations), so if people are concerned about weight they should check their roofs. This is particularly true if roofs are flat or for some reason not draining.
New records
Sunday set several precipitation records, according to the National Weather Service. A total of 1.93 inches of precipitation was measured, which set a new daily record and made Dec. 26, 2021, the wettest December day on record and the third wettest day on record for any time of year.
While the day was particularly unusual, it falls within a month of high precipitation. In total, Fairbanks has received 4.75 inches of precipitation so far this month, making 2021 the wettest December and the second-wettest winter month on record.