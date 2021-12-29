Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 15. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.