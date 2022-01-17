Alaska has a warning to the hundreds of unlicensed retail shops selling CBD oils and other hemp products: Register your business or face fines and possible confiscation of your merchandise.
“We want to be sure that the CBD ointment your grandma is buying for her arthritis pain is tested safe for its intended use,” said David Schade, agriculture director at Department of Natural Resources. “This is a consumer safety issue. The regulations are to protect people.”
The sharper focus on regulating hemp shows the growing pains of Alaska’s nascent hemp industry that is becoming a big business, as more consumers buy hemp products, from balms and lotions to pellets for wood stoves.
Inspectors at the Division of Agriculture estimate that up to 1,000 hemp retailers across Alaska do not have a state license or have let their license expire.
State agents review lab tests of hemp products to make sure there is no THC or only trace amounts of the ingredient that produces a high in recreational marijuana.
They also check to make sure that hemp products test free of pesticides, heavy metals and solvents.
“Trying to get the smaller stores into compliance is a big challenge,” Schade said. Most of the scofflaws do not believe they will face consequences.
“They look at me and say, ‘I’ve been selling this for 20 years and never registered,’ “ Schade said. “I tell them they have been doing it illegally.”
While it has been state law for hemp businesses to register with the Alaska Hemp Program, enforcement was discretionary until recently.
The Legislature passed a bill in 2021 that makes it mandatory for inspectors to write citations. Fines start at $500, but can quickly increase based on the number and type of products sold.
“The USDA only controls growing hemp, and Alaska decided wisely that we would deal with the manufacturing and retail sales,” Schade said, describing the state oversight as farm-to-retail. “We are able to stop the black market by requiring testing and registration.”
In Alaska, retailers now must display a state seal or stamp with the words: “Alaska Industrial Hemp.” The attractive decal shows a large green leaf framed by an Alaska mountain range. It is hard to miss.
The image of the plant looks like marijuana, but it is not. Hemp and marijuana share the same ancestry, but they are different varieties of the same plant. With hemp, people do not get high.
“The bottom line is that when you walk out on a farm field you cannot tell by just looking at a plant whether it is hemp or marijuana,” Schade said “I don’t know until we run the tests and then we know for sure.”
The state has to assure the federal government that the plant has less than 0.3% of THC.
The recent endorsement by the USDA of industrial hemp in Alaska is testament to the importance of following the rules, Schade said. The global market for CBDs alone — the tinctures, oils and lotions used as health products — is projected to reach $20 billion in sales by 2024.
USDA approval, which was announced last week, means that hemp growers and manufacturers in Alaska can market their products outside of the state.
Alaska’s location makes it convenient and less expensive to ship hemp products overseas to Asia and other countries that consider Alaska-grown crops as healthy because of the remote and natural environment.
In 2021, there were seven registered farms and one indoor grow operation licensed by the state. Growers have to register or renew annually. Alaska farmers previously operated under a pilot program that ended Dec. 31.
All growers and manufacturers have been compliant with regulations and have worked alongside the state to introduce hemp as a new and viable commercial farm crop, Schade said.
There are hundreds of varieties of hemp that may be used as farm crops in Alaska, with the plant reaching 30 feet in height and the stalks tougher than bamboo.
“We do not have one farmer that is not registered with the state,” Schade said. “They are excited to be part of the industry.”