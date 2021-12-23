Fairbanks’ first winter storm of the season sidelined the new 17-megawatt power plant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, leaving the campus without heat or electricity overnight Sunday.
The blackout at the university happened as Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) experienced an outage in northeast Fairbanks. On Wednesday, the university said the two events were related.
The UAF coal-fired power plant was transmitting excess power into the utility’s grid overnight when the GVEA outage occurred, causing operations at the university’s independent power plant to halt. “When the breaker in the GVEA grid tripped, that meant that the power we were sending into the grid had nowhere to go,” said Marmian Grimes, UAF spokesperson.
“The first thing to know is that breakers tripping as a result of faults in the system are a normal part of operating a power grid/power plant. In this case, the voltage deviations were fairly large and those caused the breakers to trip, which is what they are supposed to do,” Grimes said in an email to the News-Miner.
The $245 million university power plant began operating in 2020 and helps ensure the campus community has a stable and self-sustainable source for heat and electricity. UAF has the ability to sell power to GVEA after meeting campus needs. And, GVEA either purchases or generates power based on the lowest-cost electricity available.
This week’s GVEA outage in Fairbanks was caused by problems with a large power line that connected two substations. Up to 4,400 businesses and households north of Fairbanks were affected, including neighborhoods off of Steese Highway, Farmers Loop, Chena Hot Springs Road and Elliott Highway.
In response to questions Wednesday about how the GVEA outage may have impacted the university, GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey said: “GVEA’s outage was caused by heavy snow, but was fairly routine for Interior Alaska. UAF also had an outage. UAF and GVEA are working together to determine the root cause of the outage on UAF’s system and to make sure this does not occur again in the future.”
Bailey referred additional questions to the university. “UAF is really the expert with regards to their system,” Bailey said.
The power plant shutdown at UAF left campus buildings unheated and in the dark for several hours, including the Fairbanks office of the National Weather Service, which temporarily went offline.
“It’s important to note that the breaker-tripping is what is supposed to happen in a situation like this,” Grimes said. “The breakers in our plant protect the equipment from damage.”
The shutoff affected the boilers that heat and power the campus. “When the boilers stopped due to a tripped breaker, that means both electricity and heat stopped being produced,” Grimes said.
GVEA was able to respond and reset the circuit breakers, which allowed UAF to do the same, Grimes said. The university fired up its boilers by 4 a.m. Monday and began to power the campus again.
Temperatures in most buildings did not dip below 60 degrees, according to the university. The campus remained open to employees and students.
“As we would with any outage, we’ll work with GVEA to get a more detailed understanding of what caused the issue and whether there are any additional safeguards that need to be put in place,” Grimes said.
Since April, the university has been selling excess power from its coal plant to GVEA. The amount of power varies between one to eight megawatts. GVEA pays the university about $112 per megawatt hour.