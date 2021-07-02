University of Alaska President Pat Pitney pledged Friday to honor state-funded scholarships and awards for some 5,000 students after the House failed to fund the assistance in an unrelated dispute over the state budget and Permanent Fund program.
At issue are the Alaska Performance Scholarship and Alaska Education Grants — which Pitney described as “critical” financial aid programs — that help to cover the cost of attendance at the University of Alaska.
The University of Alaska said that 5,400 Alaska students were awarded the merit-based scholarships and needs-based grants for the 2021-22 academic year, which starts Aug. 23. Also impacted is $3.2 million in state funding that supports 80 UA medical students, in partnership with the University of Washington.
"The university will honor awards now and cover delayed payments from the state of Alaska," Pitney said Friday in a prepared statement. “Our most pressing goal is to ensure students pursue their higher education goals without added financial stress. To accomplish that goal, the UA system is acting now so that our students can focus on a successful collegiate experience this fall.”
House lawmakers put the financial aid at risk when members failed to adopt a so-called reverse sweep to advance specific reserve accounts for spending in fiscal 2022, which started Thursday.
“There was no intention by the Legislature to impact these scholarships or grants,” Pitney said. “Rather, these critical student aid programs are an unintended victim of larger budget negotiations and the necessary ‘reverse sweep.’ ‘’
Dozens of programs were affected, including the state-funded financial aid, several community-based construction projects and power subsidies for rural ratepayers.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has called the Legislature back into another special session on Aug. 2 to deal with the procedural vote and what he described as an incomplete budget.
The reserves also would have partially funded this year’s Permanent Fund dividend that was set at $1,100 but reduced to $525 when the House vote failed.
Lawmakers are at odds over management of the Permanent Fund and dividend as well as a governor-sponsored proposal to put the program into the Constitution.
“I remain confident that when the Legislature convenes for the next special session in August, members will take the necessary action to resolve the issues,” Pitney said.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.