Four University of Alaska students have filed a lawsuit asking the court to protect the endowed Higher Education Investment Fund from being transferred into the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
The education fund supports the Alaska Performance Scholarship, Alaska Education Grant and a medical school financial aid program.
University of Alaska students Madilyn Short, Riley von Borstel, Kjersten Schindler and Jay-Mark Pascua are plaintiffs seeking a motion for summary judgment. Von Borstel and Schindler are both University of Alaska Fairbanks undergraduate students.
The four are asking the court to rule that the Higher Education Investment Fund should not be subject to a “sweep,” or transfer, into the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
The $410 million fund pays for the Alaska Performance Scholarship, Alaska Education Grant and a scholarship program for Alaska medical school students. The plaintiffs have received financial assistance through the programs.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the Alaska Office of Management and Budget and the Alaska Department of Administration are named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed Jan. 4 in Alaska Superior Court in Anchorage.
The plaintiffs argue that the Dunleavy administration’s decision to make the Higher Education Investment Fund subject to the annual Constitutional Budget Reserve transfer violates the Alaska Constitution.
The lawsuit states that the Office of Management and Budget in 2019 claimed for the first time in the history of the Higher Education Investment Fund that it was subject to the annual “sweep” or transfer of funds into the Constitutional Budget Reserve. The Legislature has used funds from the reserve to balance the budget, according to the lawsuit.
“Although the Legislature obtained enough votes in July 2019 to effectuate a reverse sweep to counter OMB’s novel interpretation that year, the executive branch still considers the [fund] subject” to the Constitutional Budget Reserve sweep, according to the lawsuit.
The Legislature has used the mechanism of a “reverse sweep” to counteract the transfer. But in 2021, the so-called “reverse sweep” failed to pass by a three-quarters vote of the Legislature.
Last June, the Dunleavy administration “intended to sweep the entirety of the Higher Education Investment Fund into the Constitutional Budget Reserve, essentially eliminating the fund, despite the existence of lawful FY 2022 appropriations from it,” the lawsuit alleges.
The administration dropped that action, after a court ruled that the Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund, which subsidizes electricity costs, was not subject to the same sweep of funds, according to the lawsuit.
“Nevertheless, the executive branch continues to assert that the remainder of the Higher Education Investment Fund is still subject to the sweep,” the lawsuit states.
Dunleavy asked the Department of Law on Wednesday to request an expedited ruling on the Higher Education Investment Fund.
Money in the fund must be moved into the Constitutional Budget Reserve when three-quarters of the House and Senate fail to pass a vote to maintain the savings account, according to the administration.
“The funds at issue are the balance of the fund that was not used or needed to fund student scholarships in the current fiscal year,” according to a statement from the governor’s office. “Those leftover funds were automatically per the constitution placed in the state’s savings account, the Constitutional Budget Reserve.”
“I have supported scholarship funding every year I have been in office and will continue to do so,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. Scholarship funding for next fiscal year has been requested by the governor from the Legislature, according to Dunleavy’s office.
The University of Alaska favors the legal challenge by the four students. President Pat Pitney said the university “supports this litigation on behalf of more than 5,500 students who count on these programs to fund their education, and who deserve the certainty that these funds will be available in the future.”
In a message to the university community, Pitney wrote: “The legal question that must be resolved is whether the fund can be ‘swept’ under Article IX, section 17(d) of the Alaska Constitution. Rulings of prior administrations excluded the [Higher Education Investment Fund] from the Constitutional Budget Reserve sweep. Multiple conversations with the governor have been unsuccessful in resolving the HEIF sweep ability.”
Plaintiff Madilyn Short is a 23-year-old first-year medical student at the University of Washington. She is an Alaska Native and plans to work as a physician in her home state upon graduation.
“For her, this lawsuit is about access,” the lawsuit states. “She believes the actions taken by the executive branch effectively shut out opportunities for Alaskans and destabilizes the pipeline for future Alaskan-grown talent to return home and contribute to our state.”
Plaintiff Riley von Borstel, 21, is a University of Alaska Fairbanks senior studying political science who has received annual scholarships through the Alaska Performance Scholarship program, which influenced her decision to attend the university.
Borstel has been a student body president for two years. She plans to attend law school after obtaining her four-year degree. “She is a plaintiff in this lawsuit to help protect the Higher Education Investment Fund, so that others like her will be able to take advantage of educational opportunities at home in Alaska,’’ according to the lawsuit.
Plaintiff Kjrsten Schindler, 20, is a junior studying biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Schindler grew up on her family’s farm in Delta Junction, and chose UAF because of the merit-based Alaska Performance Scholarship program, according to the lawsuit. Her plan is to go to veterinary school and then move back to Delta Junction, which recently lost its only veterinarian.
Plaintiff Jay-Mark Pascua, 20, is a junior studying computer science at University of Alaska Anchorage. Pascua has received financial assistance through the Alaska Performance Scholarship and the Alaska Education Grant program. “He would not have been able to afford to attend college without the financial support,” according to the lawsuit.
Pascua is the first in his family to attend college. He plans to become a software engineer after graduation. He is a plaintiff in the lawsuit because the Higher Education Investment Fund provides “substantial financial benefits for students who already are struggling to make ends meet, and he wants future students to have the same opportunity to receive those benefits,” the lawsuit states.