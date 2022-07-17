Working on marine issues often requires knowledge of both natural and social sciences, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Southeast are helping provide that education through a new Master of Marine Policy degree.
The demand for science and policy expertise is ever more pressing with the increasing effects of climate change on marine ecosystems, a release from the university states. Graduates of the new degree program will be positioned to compete for marine resource management positions in state and federal agencies, tribes, nongovernmental organizations, and private industry in Alaska, the nation and the world.
The program commences in the fall 2022 semester. While the degree is offered via a joint program, admissions are through the UAF Graduate School and the UAF College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences.
Students may choose from a variety of courses to complete the program, as described in the UAF catalog. Foundational requirements include studies in marine policy and statistics, an internship, and courses drawn from four core areas: management of living marine resources; analytic methods; law and policy; and economics, development and sustainability.