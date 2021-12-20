Power, heat and the internet were restored at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Monday after a winter storm caused overnight outages. The university remains open with campus operations fully resuming, UAF officials said.
UAF had told the campus community early Monday that it would take several hours for campus buildings to heat to a comfortable temperature, after backup boilers were turned on at 4 a.m.
Across the greater Fairbanks area, Golden Valley Electric Association reported that up to 730 households and businesses were without power Monday morning.
Problems with a line that powers two substations caused the electricity outage. Up to 4,400 businesses and households north of Fairbanks were affected, including areas off of Steese Highway, Farmers Loop, Chena Hot Springs Road and the Elliott Highway.
At UAF Monday morning, university officials said crews had worked overnight to restore heat and power to the campus, “but it will take several hours for buildings to return to normal temperatures,” according to UAF. Problems with the local power grid from the heavy snow led to the outages, school officials said in a statement to the campus community.
The National Weather Service in Fairbanks, based at the campus, had posted on social media before dawn Monday that it had lost power. “We are experiencing a power outage. Our phones, both the Nome and Fairbanks radars, and NOAA Weather Radio in northern AK are currently down,” @NWSFairbanks tweeted. By 6 a.m., power was restored.
KUAC FM radio meanwhile was off the air Monday due to the winter storm. Audiences were advised to stream the radio station at kuac.streamon.fm or turn their television to KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC is an FM radio station, broadcasting at 89.9 MHz. The station is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The radio station tweeted at 8 a.m. Monday that the internet had been down on campus.
The UAF campus remained open, but driving conditions were poor Monday across the Fairbanks North Star Borough, due to icy roads and blowing snow. The university said it would issue any further updates on the “UAF on Alert” website at uafalert.alaska.edu
Late Monday, the National Weather Service was advising that dense fog could settle in the area, as temperatures dropped overnight.
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20, 2021, with additional information from University of Alaska Fairbanks.