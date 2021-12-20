The winter storm caused an overnight heat and power loss at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, with officials saying Monday that it will take several hours for the heat to be fully restored to campus buildings.
Across the greater Fairbanks area, Golden Valley Electric Association was reporting that up to 730 households and businesses were without power Monday morning.
GVEA was working to restore electricity after problems with a line that powers two substations. Up to 4,400 businesses and households north of Fairbanks lost power, including off Steese Highway, Farmers Loop, Chena Hot Springs Road and the Elliott Highway.
At UAF Monday morning, university officials said crews worked overnight to restore heat and power to the campus, “but it will take several hours for buildings to return to normal temperatures,” according to a prepared statement.
Problems with the local power grid from the heavy snow led to the outage, school officials said in a statement to the campus community.
The National Weather Service in Fairbanks, based at the campus, had posted on social media before dawn that it had lost power. “We are experiencing a power outage. Our phones, both the Nome and Fairbanks radars, and NOAA Weather Radio in northern AK are currently down,” @NWSFairbanks tweeted. By 6 a.m., power was restored.
KUAC FM radio remained off the air Monday morning due to the power outages. Audiences could stream the radio station at http://kuac.streamon.fm or turn their television to KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC is an FM radio station, broadcasting at 89.9 MHz. The station is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The radio station tweeted at 8 a.m. Monday that the internet had been down on campus.
The UAF campus remained open, but driving conditions were poor across the Fairbanks North Star Borough, due to icy roads and blowing snow. The university said it would issue any further updates on the “UAF on Alert” website at uafalert.alaska.edu